Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksic was handed a rare start against Norwich City on Tuesday.

Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins has claimed that Black Cats starlet Milan Aleksic finds himself in a “difficult” situation following his underwhelming display against Norwich City in midweek.

The Serbian was handed a rare start at Carrow Road, and made just his sixth Championship appearance of the campaign, operating in a relatively unfamiliar berth out on the right flank. But by and large, he struggled to impact the 0-0 stalemate in a positive way, and Collins has since expressed a measure of sympathy for the teenager and the challenges that he has faced during his debut season in England.

What did Danny Collins say about Sunderland midfielder Milan Aleksic?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit said: "It's been a difficult one for him. From what I've seen prior to Norwich, I thought he had been quite good. A couple of opportunities which he hadn't taken but he was quite sharp with the ball in the middle of the park.

"I think his favourite position would be playing in an eight, and I thought Regis Le Bris would have played him there against Norwich and Chris Rigg would be the one out on the right with Patrick Roberts dropping to the bench. "But he put Aleksic out on the right-hand side and he struggled. I think both wingers did. Tommy [Watson] came in on the left and neither could really get into the game, beat the full-back and look after the ball.

"He [Aleksic] been on the bench 31 times unused this season. As a player that's demoralising. Week-in, week-out, he's probably thinking, 'I'm not getting on here'. When we're saying about Chris Rigg and Jobe [Bellingham] playing week after week and fans have been saying they look a bit leggy now, give him 10-15 minutes in games and he's not been getting that.

"Then to chuck him straight in last night and he struggled and he looked frustrated when he went off. So, interesting now to see what happens with him on Saturday. Does Le Bris keep Aleksic back in there? Or maybe brings him back out and he'll have to reassess, keep his head down and train again."

What did Danny Collins say about Sunderland signing Chris Mepham?

Elsewhere, Collins also expressed hope that his former club can strike a permanent deal for loanee defender Chris Mepham this summer. The 27-year-old is set to return to parent club Bournemouth at the end of the season, but faces an uncertain future beyond that, and Collins has claimed that he would be keen to see him back in red and white next term.

He said: “[Mepham is] one of the senior lads in the team isn’t he, with the young squad we’ve got, and he sort of shows that on the pitch as well, plays with a good maturity. [He’s got a] bit of Premier League experience behind him as well… He’s a regular seven, eight out of 10, and he was again last night [against Norwich]. I think he’d be a good addition if they can get him in in the summer.”

