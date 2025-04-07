Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland confirmed the sale of Tommy Watson to Brighton last week.

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has suggested that Sunderland winger Tommy Watson will have “big pressure” on his shoulders once he makes his move from the Stadium of Light to Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Last week, it was confirmed that the teenager will join the Seagulls at the end of the season, with his current club set to pocket around £10 million in the process. The announcement comes in the wake of a failed attempt from Brighton to sign the Black Cats academy graduate during the January transfer window.

For his part, despite enjoying a breakout campaign in the senior game, Watson has still only made 17 senior appearances for Sunderland, scoring just two goals in the process. And while Hendrie has been suitably impressed with the starlet, he has also hinted that a transfer at this specific moment in time may not be ideal for the player or his boyhood club.

What did Lee Hendrie say about Tommy Watson’ Sunderland exit?

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: "I think the thing is with a lot of these younger players, they are getting opportunities and getting into the team. I've seen Tommy Watson, he's a very, very good young, talented player and, for me, I wouldn't want to get rid of him. "I'd be hanging on to him thinking that he's got bags of potential. I think that this Sunderland squad has got a really young vibe to it and when you start stepping away from that there's big pressure that lands on your shoulders to go and produce and prove that you're still worth £10 million."

Hendrie continued: "He's not particularly proven, he hasn't got loads of games under his belt. So, for me, unless there's a massive sell-on clause or there are clauses that might potentially bolster the finances of the deal, I'd be keeping hold of this young man to be quite honest. I think he's got bags of potential and he's only 18. He’s still got a good few years before he could potentially go for a lot more money than that."

What have Sunderland said about Tommy Watson’s transfer to Brighton?

In a statement released last week, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman made it clear that the Black Cats had attempted to retain Watson’s services by agreeing a contract extension with the winger, but had ultimately been unable to do so.

He said: “Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract. “Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC. Tommy first joined our club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light. We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”