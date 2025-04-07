Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland earned a narrow win over West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday

Tony Mowbray believes his West Brom showed enough despite their defeat to Sunderland to demonstrate that they can still make the play-offs, and succeed if they get there.

Trai Hume’s free kick proved the difference between the two teams at The Hawthorns, despite the hosts dominating possession and registering in excess of 20 shots. Only three of those were on target, though, with Mowbray clear that his side have to improve in the final third. They face Bristol City in a huge game in the race for the top six on Tuesday night.

"I've to pick them up, that's my job,” Mowbray said.

“I think there's enough [in the team]. I think the footballers understood what we trying to do and there was so much right about how we played and how we attacked against a very, very good team.

"I spoke to Luke O'Nien there and he said, 'we went 1-0 up and we could sit in and defend'. I’m not sure, I think we managed to push them back, I think our quality of play managed to push them back. So I'm talking to the players about how we can still make the play-offs, how I don't think we would have to fear Sunderland if we make it to the play-offs, in a Wembley final or over two legs. We know we're a good team but we know that we have to put the ball in the back of the net to show the world we're good. No one is interested in possession, how many shots we have. People see the score. I want to be the team dominating the game, having the shots... if we do it every week we will win games. For two weeks now, we've dominated and yet we've lost 1-0. We have to find the answer to put the ball in the net."

Tony Mowbray’s verdict on Sunderland’s development this season

Former Sunderland boss Mowbray also delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s development, including a glowing reference for Eliezer Mayenda after the youngster made a big impression from the bench at The Hawthorns.

"What I would say about Eliezer is that he's a wonderful human being," Mowbray said.

"Some of the players we brought in gelled together and didn't really become part of the group we had. Eliezer is such a nice boy and he always understood [my decisions]. If I was explaining why he wasn't in the team, or what we needed from him when he came on the pitch, it was always just 'yes gaffer'. There were some who might sulk and moan. I sit here today and I look at Sunderland's team, week after week there is a real consistency of selection. And yet some of the players who, not forced to play but encouraged to play, are no longer at the club. I think Mayenda is a wonderful talent and a lovely, lovely lad.

"Trai Hume, what a footballer,” Mowbray added.

“As good at left back as he is at right back. I could talk about them all, Luke O'Nien...Chris Rigg, Dan Neil looks so assertive these days. Bellingham is just getting stronger, strolling through midfield. It's a team that I like. It's a shame that Ballard and Cirkin are injured at the moment. If you're a Sunderland fan you just don't have to hope they don't sell the crown jewels this summer, because those lads have been together for maybe 200 games now. I think you can see the togetherness they have as a result. If they didn't have that, I'm not sure they are able to win that game 1-0. They put their bodies on the line."