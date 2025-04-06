Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland coach Graeme Murty has wished Tommy Watson well after his £10million move to Brighton was announced last week.

The Hordon-born winger’s move to the Premier League club was signed off after Sunderland established that the player was unlikely to sign a new deal at the Academy of Light. With only a year left on his current deal come the end of the season, the decision was taken to grant the teenager’s wish and sell him to the Seagulls.

Murty worked with Watson extensively during the English attacker’s rise to prominence in Sunderland’s under-21 team. The 18-year-old played a significant role as the Young Black Cats reached the Premier League 2 play-off final last year, where they eventually lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

For his part, however, Murty has wished Watson well on his journey at Brighton, which will begin when the transfer window opens this summer, and insisted that the move painted Sunderland’s fruitful academy in a positive light.

“Tommy's been great to work with, he's hungry, he's open, he's a very robust athlete and we wish him all the best,” Murty said after Sunderland under-21s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League 2 on Friday night.

“Genuinely, we want the best for our players and he will remain our player regardless of who he plays for. We want as a group of staff to wish him good luck and whatever he goes and does, he's chosen to move away and although it's a player that we work with leaving us, I think we're pretty much united in wishing him very, very good luck.

“We have to be really, really open and suggest that we know in football if you're doing really well, people are going to come looking and footballers are in a performance industry where they're required to play well and when they do play well, people are looking and Brighton have a really good reputation for scouting young talent and making their pathway so if that's what they're going to do, great.

“I'm not surprised that lots of people are looking at our players because the pathway is clear, our players are good and I think if anything, it just really enhances the work that's done behind the scenes that not a lot of people get to see that clubs are looking at our players with avaricious eyes because that's the way it should be.

What has Régis Le Bris said about Tommy Watson?

Régis Le Bris admitted the timing of Tommy Watson’s move to Brighton is ‘not ideal’ but says he will continue to consider the 18-year-old for selection in the weeks ahead.

Sunderland are also understood to have secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20% as part of the deal. Le Bris said the situation was a little ‘weird’ but added that he had no concerns about Watson’s professionalism and that while unusual, the situation was not entirely unprecedented.

"We have to accept the situation," Le Bris said. "The timing is not ideal but at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before. We declined and tried to renew his contract, but it wasn't possible at the end. So it's his decision and we have to move on. I hope it's a positive outcome for the club financially at least and for our future.

"Every player is different and the environment at Sunderland is I think very positive for the development of young players. They can get minutes, the club trusts young players. At the same time, everyone is different. Tommy had just over one year left on his contract so everyone had to make a decision. His decision is his decision, and we have to accept it.

"I think Tommy will be involved because he is professional," Le Bris added. "The situation is not so unusual in football. You have to deal with these situations. The timing is a little bit weird and I accept that, but we want to push on until the end of the season."

Le Bris made clear that it would be up to Watson to force his way into the XI from now until the end of the season and that he would pick his team purely on performance. The Sunderland head coach said the winger’s imminent move did not necessarily mean he could not perform for the team, though it was obvious that he has been left disappointed by the developments.

"If Tommy plays well, he will play," Le Bris said."Football is simple like this. You have contracts and sometimes the relationship is a little bit more transactional and you have to accept that. Some players are really well connected all the way, with the story, the club etc. and some others are contracted and they just play. The point is that those players can still be good players [for the team].

"Other players made different choices and Tommy has made this one. They are all different and we just have to accept this. Whether it is good or bad we will have to see, that is life. At least now it is known and we can move on."