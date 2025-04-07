Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland goalkeeper has issued a message to the club’s potential play-off rivals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Patterson has stated Sunderland won’t be “scared of anyone” in the play-offs amid potential Leeds United and Middlesbrough competition.

The Black Cats won away to West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon with the result all-but mathematically securing Régis Le Bris’ side’s spot in the play-offs at the end of the season. As the table stands, Sunderland would face Middlesbrough in the semis, though there are six games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United occupy third spot currently, with Bristol City in sixth as things stand. However, speaking after the game against West Brom, Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson insisted that Sunderland do not need to fear any side coming into the post-season campaign.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Really pleased because we knew it was a hard-fought victory and we just need to keep building that momentum like you keep saying and lead it into the next six games,” Patterson told The Echo when asked about the win at West Brom and the play-off picture. “I think as a collective we're really confident and as we've shown today we can come up against the other teams in the play-offs or around the play-offs area and I don't think we should be scared of anyone.”

Patterson added: “Especially when you've got the travelling supporters that we have. It's always nice to have them on board and driving us throughout the game. I always pride myself on a clean sheet, but I think it was a collective effort today and I thought everyone defended really, really well and that helped towards that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland defended manfully against West Brom, with a back four of Alan Browne, Tari Hume, Chris Mepham and Luke O’Nien helping Patterson to another clean sheet in the Championship and back-to-back wins following the win against Millwall at the Stadium of Light by the same scoreline and the same scorer.

“I think it's the team spirit of defending and everyone's a part of it so everyone is praising them and well done and at least then we know we can do it again and again for the last 15 minutes,” Patterson added Browney's came in at right back. I know he's played a few games at Preston at right back but I thought he was brilliant again today as he was on Saturday.

“Obviously, we know what Trai's qualities are and he showed them again today. For me as a goalkeeper, it's perfect. As you say, they've put the bodies on the line, diving in front of the ball to block anything they possibly can and I'm just really, really happy.”

On the game against Norwich City on Tuesday, Patterson added: “It's always good to come against tough teams and show what we can do as well. It'll be another one we look forward to and hopefully, we can come away with three points.

Your next Sunderland read:Tony Mowbray's 256-word Sunderland verdict that every fan will want to read after West Brom win