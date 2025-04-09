Getty Images

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season's Championship and who could provide their play-off semi-final opponents?

Sunderland officially confirmed their Championship play-off place following a goalless draw at Norwich City on Tuesday night as their dreams of a Premier League return remain very much alive.

Although the Black Cats have looked likely to secure a play-off spot for the vast majority of the second half of a season that has already surpassed the expectations many held ahead of the campaign, there was both delight and relief when Tuesday’s draw at Carrow Road confirmed Regis Le Bris’ men will end the season in the top six of the Championship table.

Sunderland can still land one of the two automatic promotion places, mathematically at least, but the form of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley means it’s all but certain the Black Cats will have to focus on their bid for promotion via the play-offs during the final five games of the regular season. Those preparations will get underway with a home clash with Swansea City on Saturday before an Easter weekend double header against Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers. A final away game of the season comes on the last Saturday of this month when Le Bris and his players head to Oxford United before the campaign comes to a close with a home clash with Queens Park Rangers seven days later.

But with the final run-in now lying in wait, where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Championship and who could provide their play-off semi-final opponents? We take a look at the latest predictions provided by the stats experts at Opta.

What is Sunderland’s predicted final points total and position in this season’s Championship?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 42 points 23rd: Luton Town - 46 points 22nd: Cardiff City - 48 points 21st: Derby County - 48 points 20th: Stoke City - 49 points 19th: Hull City - 51 points 18th: Oxford United - 52 points 17th: Portsmouth - 53 points 16th: Queens Park Rangers - 53 points 15th: Preston North End - 55 points 14th: Swansea City - 56 points 13th: Blackburn Rovers - 59 points 12th: Norwich City - 59 points 11th: Sheffield Wednesday - 61 points 10th: Watford - 62 points 9th: Millwall - 64 points 8th: West Bromwich Albion - 65 points 7th: Middlesbrough - 67 points 6th: Coventry City - 68 points 5th: Bristol City - 70 points 4th: Sunderland - 85 points 3rd: Sheffield United - 92 points 2nd: Burnley - 94 points 1st: Leeds United - 95 points

Who are Sunderland predicted to face in the Championship play-offs?

Leeds United are predicted to come out on top in their three-horse title race with Burnley and Sheffield United. It is Scott Parker’s Clarets that are predicted to secure the second automatic promotion spot with the Blades having to battle for promotion via the play-offs. Their third place finish would put them in line to face Coventry City in the play-offs, with Sunderland’s fourth placed finish setting up a two-legged tie with Bristol City. The Robins are actually one of Sunderland’s upcoming opponents as the Black Cats face a Good Friday trip to Ashton Gate after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw on Wearside earlier in the season.