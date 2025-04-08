Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jobe Bellingham was absent as Sunderland drew 0-0 with Norwich City on Tuesday night

Régis Le Bris says Jobe Bellingham was left out of Sunderland’s squad at Norwich City as a precaution.

Bellingham has a minor ankle injury that required treatment during the first half of the 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend, and the Black Cats decided not to take any risks at Carrow Road. Le Bris had already been minded to rotate his team significantly, in the end making four changes for the 0-0 draw.

Bellingham looks likely to return at the weekend when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light. Le Bris said after the draw with Norwich City that he is likely to keep rotating over the course of the next few games to guard against any further injuries.

"Jobe is ok,” Le Bris said.

“He has a minor ankle injury, nothing serious. It was a good opportunity to give him a rest.

"We'll need freshness for the end of the season so if it's possible to manage the squad with one game, one game and a half a week for them, it will be better. Leo was OK he has been injured for a while so it was better to play only 70 minutes. He's OK.”

The draw mathematically secured Sunderland’s play-off place and while Le Bris says it is a great achievement for the club, he added that it was vital the Black Cats kept generating momentum between now and May.

"It's a great achievement," Le Bris said.

"It has been a long journey so far with many games to play, and we've played well even if it wasn't always brilliant with the ball. The team spirit was always unbelievable. Like the first half today, even when we were not good with the ball we can feel the energy of the team. It's crucial that we keep going now. It was exactly my speech after the international break. Before the Millwall game I told the players that we have to build momentum through April - it's not just the last game or two games before the end. We have to start now. I think we've done this. We're in a really good place and so we also have the opportunity to manage the squad, to give young players minutes and to give some freshness to others."

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland’s display at Norwich City

Le Bris admitted his side’s performance at Carrow Road left much room for improvement but was pleased with their improvement in the second half.

"The first half was tough, like we expected Norwich were strong in possession with many threats,” Le Bris said.

“We defended with a low block and were efficient but without the ability or intention to press. After 30 minutes this was a little bit better. In possession we were not good enough, sometimes we had good spells but not enough to threaten. The second half was much better, with more intent. We have to take risks, even away, and the four subs helped with energy and freshness.”

