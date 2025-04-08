Sunderland kept their third clean sheet in a row but were held to a draw by Norwich City on Tuesday night.
The hosts dominated the first half and the Black Cats were lucky to be level at the break, but improved considerably over the course of the second half. Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...
1. Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley
Made some decent saves and was good in getting off his line to snuff out chances. One nervy moment when he spilled a cross into his net but the replays confirmed that he had been clearly fouled. Three clean sheets in a row - playing well. 7 | Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley
2. Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley
Didn’t get a great deal of opportunity to burst forward from full back. Looked stronger at left back with fresh legs and more experience around him. 6 | Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley
3. Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley
Another superb game. Made some many important blocks and one quite brilliant challenge to deny Norwich a clear shot from close range. A proper defender. 8 | Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley
4. Luke O'Nien - player rating photo by James Copley
Steady enough defensively and broadly did well in his battle with the impressive Josh Sargent, limiting him to few openings. 6 | Luke O'Nien - player rating photo by James Copley
