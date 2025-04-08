'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos with standout 8 but lots of 5s in Norwich draw - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 21:45 BST

Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Tuesday night

Sunderland kept their third clean sheet in a row but were held to a draw by Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The hosts dominated the first half and the Black Cats were lucky to be level at the break, but improved considerably over the course of the second half. Here’s how we rated the Sunderland players...

Made some decent saves and was good in getting off his line to snuff out chances. One nervy moment when he spilled a cross into his net but the replays confirmed that he had been clearly fouled. Three clean sheets in a row - playing well. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley

Made some decent saves and was good in getting off his line to snuff out chances. One nervy moment when he spilled a cross into his net but the replays confirmed that he had been clearly fouled. Three clean sheets in a row - playing well. 7 | Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Anthony Patterson - player rating photo by James Copley

Photo Sales
Didn’t get a great deal of opportunity to burst forward from full back. Looked stronger at left back with fresh legs and more experience around him. 6

2. Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley

Didn’t get a great deal of opportunity to burst forward from full back. Looked stronger at left back with fresh legs and more experience around him. 6 | Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Trai Hume - player rating photo by James Copley

Photo Sales
Another superb game. Made some many important blocks and one quite brilliant challenge to deny Norwich a clear shot from close range. A proper defender. 8

3. Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley

Another superb game. Made some many important blocks and one quite brilliant challenge to deny Norwich a clear shot from close range. A proper defender. 8 | Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley Photo: Chris Mepham- player rating photo by James Copley

Photo Sales
Steady enough defensively and broadly did well in his battle with the impressive Josh Sargent, limiting him to few openings. 6

4. Luke O'Nien - player rating photo by James Copley

Steady enough defensively and broadly did well in his battle with the impressive Josh Sargent, limiting him to few openings. 6 | Luke O'Nien - player rating photo by James Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich City FC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice