Sunderland and Norwich City's play-off chances assessed by stats experts Opta

Sunderland stand on the brink of securing a Championship play-off spot after claiming a narrow win at top six rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

A first-half goal from Trai Hume proved to be the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown at The Hawthorns as the Black Cats claimed all three points against Tony Mowbray’s side. Elsewhere over the weekend, there were some intriguing results across the play-off battle as Middlesbrough remained in the top six with an impressive 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers as early goals from Tommy Conway and Samuel Iling-Junior helped Michael Carrick’s men to all three points at Ewood Park.

Burnley are the new Championship leaders after their 2-1 win at Watford saw them leapfrog Leeds United and Sheffield United in the table after their title rivals dropped points on Saturday. Leeds remain in second place despite only claiming a point in their trip to struggling Luton Town and Sheffield United, who were top of the table at the start of the day, slipped to a shock defeat at an Oxford United side looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Bristol City lie in the fourth and final play-off place after Ross McCrorie and Nahki Well netted in their 2-1 home win against Watford, who now sit seven points adrift of the top six. Millwall kept their own play-off hopes alive when they secured a 2-1 victory against Portsmouth thanks to a second-half brace from Mihailo Ivanovic. So what does that all mean for the play-off race? Put simply, Sunderland will officially secure their spot in the play-off semi-final with a win at Norwich City on Tuesday night or if Coventry City fail to take maximum points from their home game with Portsmouth 24 hours later.

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s play-off bid?

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris | Getty Images

Speaking after Saturday’s win, the Black Cats head coach said: “It’s our second victory since the international break and they had three, four, five strikers at the end. In these circumstances we can talk about tactics but it’s a question of mindset, character, connection between players and the desire to protect your goal. The defensive shape is a good foundation for the competition and I think we showed good qualities It was a reaction after the international break and now we have two wins in a row and it [momentum] starts to be a dynamic. Every challenge will be tough for sure, the next one at Norwich will be another one. Now it’s a question of character. ambition as a team and we have started well.”

We take a look at how the stats experts at Opta view the play-off race with just six games to go in the Championship season.

0.00% - Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Cardiff City, Derby County, Stoke City, Oxford United, Hull City, Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City 0.02% - Preston North End 0.18% - Blackburn Rovers 0.66% - Watford 0.80% - Norwich City 0.82% - Sheffield Wednesday 1.56% - Millwall 20.84% - Burnley 33.03% - Leeds United 33.22% - West Bromwich Albion 46.52% - Sheffield United 49.22% - Coventry City 54.86% - Bristol City 58.66% - Middlesbrough 99.60% - Sunderland