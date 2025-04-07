Get in! 13 memories from the day Sunderland reached the 1992 FA Cup Final

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:01 BST

There were flags, scarves, banners and hats by the thousand on the day Sunderland was gripped by FA Cup semi final fever 33 years ago.

In April 1992, Wearsiders travelled in their thousands to Sheffield to watch the Black Cats take on Norwich City.

Hopes were high and the team did not disappoint with a John Byrne goal settling the tie.

Relive the memories with these 13 fantastic photos, including some which showed what life was like back in Sunderland as the action unfolded.

Look at the joy on the faces of these Sunderland fans as the Black Cats win their FA Cup semi final.

1. And it's Sun-der-land

Look at the joy on the faces of these Sunderland fans as the Black Cats win their FA Cup semi final. | se

Photo Sales
Fans were living the dream at Hillsborough on a memorable day in 1992.

2. In fine voice at Hillsborough

Fans were living the dream at Hillsborough on a memorable day in 1992. | se

Photo Sales
Supporters on the pitch after Sunderland made their dreams come true with the semi-final victory.

3. Savouring the moment

Supporters on the pitch after Sunderland made their dreams come true with the semi-final victory. | se

Photo Sales
Hugs, chants, arm waving. This photo captured it all on an amazing day in 1992.

4. We're going to Wembley

Hugs, chants, arm waving. This photo captured it all on an amazing day in 1992. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsSheffieldMemoriesWearsiders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice