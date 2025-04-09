Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder explained post-game that head coach Régis Le Bris has a clear message at half-time

Sunderland man Alan Browne has revealed Régis Le Bris’ half-time message to his teammates was against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The former Preston North End man started in the middle of the park as Sunderland struggled to get to grips with Norwich City in the first half of the Championship clash. The Black Cats would improve after the break and picked up a third clean sheet in a row to mathematically secure their place in this season's play-off campaign.

After switching from midfield to right-back during the second-half, Browne has revealed that head coach Le Bris wanted his Sunderland side to be more creative on the ball following the interval. The Black Cats had their best spell of the match towards the end after the introductions of Enzo Le Fèe, Patrick Roberts and Wilson Isidor.

“I'm just happy to be back out there, to be honest,” Browne said after the game. “Getting a run of games and getting more minutes under my belt, keep building the fitness. I think we started on the wrong foot, really. I think we probably showed them too much respect. We decided in the game, we're going to get after these and I think once we did that, we kind of dominated a bit more possession, got our foot on the ball.

“I think in the second half, we just tried to play with a bit of freedom. That was the message at half-time. We've cemented the play-offs. There's obviously a slight chance of the automatics. We'll keep fighting until the end, but I think there's no pressure on us. We need to go and play and build confidence going into some important games.

“I think it probably took us a bit too long in the first half to figure out the way they were playing and we just had to make a few tweaks in the middle of the first half. Like I said, I think we did grow into it and towards the end, we probably looked the most likely to score. I know they had a couple of half chances, but I think we were really in the ascendancy and we could have nicked it at the end, but it wasn't to be.”

Le Bris talks Jobe Bellingham and reacts to securing play-off spot

After the game, Le Bris revealed Jobe Bellingham was left out of Sunderland’s squad at Norwich City as a precaution.

Bellingham has a minor ankle injury that required treatment during the first half of the 1-0 win over West Brom at the weekend, and the Black Cats decided not to take any risks at Carrow Road. Le Bris had already been minded to rotate his team significantly, in the end making four changes for the 0-0 draw.

Bellingham looks likely to return at the weekend when Swansea City visit the Stadium of Light. Le Bris said after the draw with Norwich City that he is likely to keep rotating over the course of the next few games to guard against any further injuries.

"Jobe is ok,” Le Bris said. “He has a minor ankle injury, nothing serious. It was a good opportunity to give him a rest. We'll need freshness for the end of the season so if it's possible to manage the squad with one game, one game and a half a week for them, it will be better. Leo was OK he has been injured for a while so it was better to play only 70 minutes. He's OK.”

The draw mathematically secured Sunderland’s play-off place and while Le Bris says it is a great achievement for the club, he added that it was vital the Black Cats kept generating momentum between now and May.

"It's a great achievement," Le Bris said. "It has been a long journey so far with many games to play, and we've played well even if it wasn't always brilliant with the ball. The team spirit was always unbelievable. Like the first half today, even when we were not good with the ball we can feel the energy of the team. It's crucial that we keep going now.

“It was exactly my speech after the international break. Before the Millwall game I told the players that we have to build momentum through April - it's not just the last game or two games before the end. We have to start now. I think we've done this. We're in a really good place and so we also have the opportunity to manage the squad, to give young players minutes and to give some freshness to others."

