The smaller details you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s clash with Sevilla in Portugal

While the headlines will focus on Sunderland’s performance against Sevilla under the Algarve lights, there’s always more to matchday than just the final score.

From subtle off-the-ball moments and sidelined stars to behind-the-scenes glimpses and pre-match atmosphere, our Moments Missed piece brings you the smaller details that may have slipped under the radar – before, during and after the action.

Whether you were watching live on stream, following online, or catching up after the fact, here are a few things you might not have seen from Sunderland’s second pre-season outing of the summer:

Injured Sunderland stars miss Sevilla clash

While Régis Le Bris continues to shape his side in Portugal, Sunderland’s growing injury list was once again evident in the warm-up routines and matchday selection. Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde were all absent as expected, while Romaine Mundle was also sidelined after picking up a knock during the early stages of the pre-season camp.

All five are currently working through individual recovery programmes and are unlikely to feature in the club’s opening Premier League fixtures. The continued absence of so many senior defenders and a very strong attacking wide options is a reminder of the challenges Sunderland must navigate before the campaign gets underway.

Just before the game, Mundle confirmed on social media that he had surgery after picking up an injury during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. The Sunderland winger left the camp earlier this week to undergo the operation and said he is “devastated” by the latest setback.

However, the 22-year-old says the surgery was a success and that he will be back better physically in the long run. Mundle is now facing a spell on the sidelines and is a major doubt for the new season. He said it had been a difficult few days, but that it is only a “minor setback”. Chris Rigg is also being nursed back from a minor injury sustained during the summer with England.

Sevilla's social team jokes with Sunderland

One tongue-in-cheek moment you might have missed in the build-up to kick-off came courtesy of Sevilla’s social media team, who couldn’t resist a cheeky reference to Sunderland’s past.

Just hours before the game in the Algarve, Sevilla’s English-language X (formerly Twitter) account posted a clip with the caption “Time to get the atmosphere building.” But it wasn’t just any motivational hype video – it featured a now-iconic clip from Sunderland ’Til I Die, showing former co-owner Charlie Methven’s infamous “atmosphere” speech from the club’s Netflix docu-series.

The video, originally a behind-the-scenes moment from Black Cat House, went viral when the show first aired – and Sevilla’s timely repost brought it back into the spotlight with a playful dig ahead of the pre-season clash. The post racked up plenty of views and plenty of amused replies from fans on both sides.

Sevilla’s social media admin aso couldn’t resist a cheeky pre-match dig, repurposing a chant beloved by Sunderland fans into a tongue-in-cheek tweet aimed at their rivals. Sharing a photo of boss Matías Almeyda sat on the bench, Sevilla’s English-language account posted: “His name is Matías Almeyda, he hates Sam Fender” – a playful nod to the Stadium of Light terrace chant about Eliezer Mayenda.

The original chant, referencing Newcastle-supporting musician Sam Fender, has become a cult favourite on Wearside – and Sevilla’s post quickly gained traction online. It added a layer of humour to the evening, and Sunderland fans in Portugal were quick to applaud the joke at their rivals' expense.

New Sunderland signing spotted watching Sunderland vs Sevilla

New Sunderland signing Reinildo Mandava was spotted in the stands alongside sporting director Florent Ghisolfi as the Black Cats took on Sevilla in Portugal on Saturday evening.

The 30-year-old defender, who recently signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light following his exit from Atlético Madrid, made the trip to the Algarve to watch his new team-mates in action during pre-season. Reinildo, who brings Champions League pedigree, is expected to play a key role under Régis Le Bris as Sunderland prepare for their Premier League return.

Sunderland play well in first half before Le Bris makes 10 changes

Sunderland lined up with Simon Adingra on the left of the attack and Romain Talbi on the rightBut one player quietly catching the eye again was Jenson Seelt. The Dutchman may not have grabbed the spotlight, but his composure and positioning throughout the first half suggested he shouldn’t be overlooked in the fight for Premier League minutes.

In midfield, Régis Le Bris went with a technical trio of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra. Sadiki anchored deepest and nearly unlocked the defence with a clever ball wide to Adingra in the 13th minute. The former Brighton man burst down the flank and drilled in a dangerous low cross – but it evaded everyone.

Sunderland’s brightest moment came in the 25th minute. A long ball from goalkeeper Nathan Moore was brought down by Le Fée, who slid an inch-perfect pass into the path of Eliezer Mayenda. The Spaniard looked set to score, but the ball skidded up off the turf and he fluffed his lines. Le Fée, though, wasn’t to be denied – and it was the Frenchman who fired Sunderland into a deserved lead before the break.

At half-time, Le Bris made wholesale changes, swapping all ten outfield players. The backline featured Jenson Jones, Tom Lavery, Zak Johnson and Harrison Jones, with a midfield four of Patrick Roberts, Dan Neil, Alan Browne and Milan Aleksic. Up top, Ahmed Abdullahi and Wilson Isidor led the line. Sunderland conceded a last-gaso goal to draw the game 1-1 after an impressive defensive display by Sunderland’s second half team.

The Sunderland link Sevilla haven’t forgotten

One fascinating moment some fans may have missed before kick-off in the Algarve is the historic connection between Sunderland and Sevilla, a bond stitched into the very fabric of the Spanish side’s identity.

At the start of the 20th century, Sevilla FC chose a red-and-white striped kit inspired by Sunderland AFC, who were then regarded as England’s best team. The link was cemented by shipping connections through the MacAndrews company and individuals like Hugo MacColl and Gilbert Reid Pollock, who later worked just yards from Sunderland’s Newcastle Road ground.

Sevilla’s original plan was to debut the Sunderland-style shirt in a charity match in 1909, but a delay in shipping forced them to wear plain white instead. That match – a 4-0 win – drew huge crowds and left a lasting impression. White became their permanent home kit, with the red-and-white stripes, identical to Sunderland’s between 1910 and 1912, used as their second strip from 1913 onwards.

Though Sevilla ultimately adopted an all-white home shirt, the red and white stripes of Sunderland remain deeply embedded in the Spanish club’s identity. The striped design – once intended as Sevilla’s first kit – became their iconic away strip and continues to feature prominently in their badge and visual branding. It’s a lasting tribute to the connection between the two clubs and a shared football heritage that still resonates more than a century on.

Isaac Allan deal confirmed pre-match

One moment that may have slipped under the radar before kick-off was the quiet announcement of Sunderland’s latest summer signing. Just hours before the Sevilla game got underway in Portugal, the club confirmed the arrival of 18-year-old goalkeeper Isaac Allan from Lincoln City.

Allan, who impressed during a trial spell at the Academy of Light earlier this year, will link up with Graeme Murty’s Under-21 squad for the new season. The timing of the deal meant it received minimal attention in the build-up, but it represents another step in Sunderland’s continued investment in youth talent with long-term potential.

Adnan Januzaj missing during Sunderland vs Sevilla

There was no reunion for former Sunderland winger Adnan Januzaj, with the Belgian left out of Sevilla’s squad altogether. Now 30, Januzaj made 28 appearances during a frustrating loan spell at the Stadium of Light in 2016-17.

According to reports in Spain, Januzaj has been told he is free to leave Sevilla this summer after just 17 appearances since signing in 2022. The former Manchester United talent has spent the last two seasons out on loan and was recently linked with a return to Anderlecht.