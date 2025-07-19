Sunderland confirm signing of Isaac Allan from Lincoln City after the goalkeeper impressed on trial last season

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper Isaac Allan from Lincoln City.

Originally from the Isle of Man, Allan’s rise through the ranks at Lincoln City has been impressive. He joined the Imps as a scholar after a non-traditional route into academy football. With limited infrastructure available on the island, Allan attended UK Football Trials to gain exposure. It was there that he caught the eye of multiple clubs, earning opportunities with both Sheffield United and Lincoln. The latter offered him a pathway into the professional game.

Allan has spent the past three years progressing through the system at Lincoln’s LNER Stadium, becoming a regular in the club’s under-18s and featuring in several FA Youth Cup campaigns. His development also earned him recognition at senior level – he was named on the bench for two League One fixtures last season, including a game against Bristol Rovers.

Sunderland brought Allan in for a trial earlier this year, with the young stopper training under Fin Lynch and Jordan Moore as part of the club’s under-18 setup. His work while at the Academy of Light is understood to have impressed the coaching staff, prompting the club to pursue a permanent deal. Known for his composure, shot-stopping ability, and comfort with the ball at his feet, Allan will now continue his development on Wearside and joins a highly competitive goalkeeping group, with Adam Richardson, Ben Metcalf and Dan Cameron still on the books at the Academy of Light

Academy Manager Robin Nicholls added: “We are delighted that Isaac has joined the Club. Having spent some time with us on trial during the back end of last season, he impressed the staff with both his ability and his application.

"He has a good build for a goalkeeper and has already shown some of the key attributes we look for in that position. The staff and I are looking forward to seeing how he develops in this new environment and supporting him throughout his journey.”

It is believed that Allan was likely offered professional terms to remain at Lincoln. As a result, Sunderland will either need to agree a fee with the Imps or the transfer will be settled via a tribunal, with compensation required for developing players under the age of 24.

In other academy news Sunderland recently announced several of the academy's brightest prospects had signed their first professional deals at the club. Ben Kindon and Ben Metcalf have followed Jaydon Jones and Jack Whittaker in agreeing deals, extending their lengthy stays at the club.

