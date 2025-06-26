The Echo first revealed in April that the teenager had been on trial with the Black Cats at the Academy of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Lincoln City goalkeeper Isaac Allan, with the teenager’s move to Wearside now understood to be all but complete, The Echo can reveal.

The 18-year-old was first linked with a move to the Academy of Light in April, when The Echo reported that he had spent time on trial with the club. That interest has now progressed significantly, and while Sunderland have yet to formally announce the deal, sources have indicated that the player will join the ranks at the Academy of Light under bosses Robin Nicholls and Kristjaan Speakman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from the Isle of Man, Allan’s rise through the ranks at Lincoln City has been impressive. He joined the Imps as a scholar after a non-traditional route into academy football. With limited infrastructure available on the island, Allan attended UK Football Trials to gain exposure. It was there that he caught the eye of multiple clubs, earning opportunities with both Sheffield United and Lincoln. The latter offered him a pathway into the professional game.

Allan has spent the past three years progressing through the system at Lincoln’s LNER Stadium, becoming a regular in the club’s under-18s and featuring in several FA Youth Cup campaigns. His development also earned him recognition at senior level – he was named on the bench for two League One fixtures last season, including a game against Bristol Rovers.

Sunderland brought Allan in for a trial earlier this year, with the young stopper training under Fin Lynch and Jordan Moore as part of the club’s under-18 setup. His work while at the Academy of Light is understood to have impressed the coaching staff, prompting the club to pursue a permanent deal.

It is believed that Allan was likely offered professional terms to remain at Lincoln. As a result, Sunderland will either need to agree a fee with the Imps or the transfer will be settled via a tribunal, with compensation required for developing players under the age of 24. If finalised as looks highly likely at this stage, Allan would become one of the latest additions to Sunderland’s youth ranks as the club continues to invest in promising talent from across the United Kingdom, Ireland and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

According to SportItalia’s Gianluigi Longari, Sunderland are one of three English clubs showing interest in Spanish left-back Angeliño, currently on the books at AS Roma. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also in the mix, but neither club is reportedly willing to exceed an offer of £10.1million (€12million). However, Roma are holding out for a figure closer to £17million (€20million) – with the club under pressure to complete a major sale before June 30 to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play requirements.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims Sunderland may hold a slight advantage in the race for the 27-year-old due to their recent appointment of former Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, who played a key role in Angeliño’s move to the Italian capital. Despite that link, the same source reports that the player is currently unimpressed with proposals made by all three Premier League clubs.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland are in active negotiations with OGC Nice to sign Poland international goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2026 but could be available for around £17million (€20million).

Your next Sunderland read: Fabrizio Romano: Sunderland in active transfer talks to sign senior international goalkeeper