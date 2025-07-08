Sunderland have confirmed two new professional contracts have been agreed at the club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have announced that two of the academy's brightest prospects have signed their first professional deals at the club.

Ben Kindon and Ben Metcalf have followed Jaydon Jones and Jack Whittaker in agreeing deals, extending their lengthy stays at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As revealed by The Echo, Kindon and Metcalf were keen to extend their stays at the club and talks progressed positively after Sunderland offered them professional terms. Kindon is an 18-year-old central defender who has been at the club since the age of six, and stepped up above his age group to make a number of appearances for the U21 side last season. Metcalf is an 18-year-old goalkeeper who as a regular in the U18 side last season, with his form earning a call up to the Northern Ireland U19 side.

Academy boss Robin Nicholls said it was a great moment for both the players and the clubs.

"It’s a great moment for both Ben Kindon and Ben Metcalf and their families to sign their first professional contracts," Nicholls said.

"These are special milestones that reflect years of dedication, sacrifice, and commitment. Ben Kindon stepped into the U21s early last season and showed his composure and growing influence in possession, while Ben Metcalf has displayed professionalism and consistency throughout his time in the Academy. We’re delighted they will continue their development with us at Sunderland AFC."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further announcements could soon follow, with Ukrainian forward Timur Tutierov believed to be close to signing a new two-year deal on Wearside. Ethan Moore has also been offered a new deal.

In their retained list ahead of the 2025/26 season, Sunderland confirmed that Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, and Daniel Cameron had all agreed one-year extension at the club.

The Sunderland transfer latest as two deals draw close

The Black Cats are close to making two new additions to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Left back Reinildo Mandava had his medical in Madrid on Monday and providing there were no issues, the 31-year-old will put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the club.

Sunderland are also now very close to signing Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi in a deal that could eventually reach €20 million. Talbi has arrived on Wearside for his medical and providing everything proceeds as planned will put pen to paper on a long-term contract, believed to be five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland still have much to do in the transfer market and are actively pursuing multiple further deals following the arrival of Florent Ghisolfi as the club's new director of football. Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic is one target, though there is significant competition from Premier League rivals. Sunderland are also known to have opened talks with Sassuolo in their bid to sign the forward Armand Lauriente, though reports from Italy suggest that in the early stages of negotiations the two clubs are apart in their initial valuations.

Sunderland are close to confirming a significant outgoing deal, with Pierre Ekwah edging closer to making his loan move to AS Saint-Etienne permanent.