Sunderland are edging towards a quadruple contract boost ahead of the new season...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are nearing a quadruple contract boost with talks progressing well, The Echo understands.

Sunderland have offered promising defender Ben Kindon his first professional contract following a strong season across the club’s academy ranks. The 18-year-old, who signed a two-year scholarship deal in 2023, is approaching the end of his current terms but has impressed enough to earn a longer stay on Wearside. Sunderland are keen to retain the versatile defender, with a new deal likely to keep him at the club for at least the next couple of years as he continues his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kindon, who can operate both at centre-back and right-back, made 14 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season, scoring twice. His performances at that level earned him regular involvement with Graeme Murty’s under-21 squad, where he featured 12 times in league and cup competitions, taking his total minutes played across the youth setup to 1,971 across 26 appearances.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The Black Cats have been monitoring Kindon’s progress closely, with the club viewing him as a dependable and adaptable defender who could grow into a key figure in the development squads over the coming seasons following a strong season under coaches Jordan Moore, Fin Lynch and Graeme Murty. To that end, academy bosses have decided to offer Kindon fresh terms with the move sanctioned by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and academy manager Robin Nicholls. The Echo has learned that talks with Kindon are progressing well.

Sources have also indicated that Kindon’s teammates, Jaydon Jones, Jack Whittaker and Ben Metcalf are also close to committing their futures to the club having been offered professional deals at Sunderland. Under-21 squad members Ben Crompton, Cuba Mitchell, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze will leave the Club this summer, with second-year scholars Aaron Chung and Daniel Parker also departing the Academy of Light. Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, and Daniel Cameron have agreed one-year extensions, with Ethan Moore and Timur Tutierov also offered new terms following the end of their respective contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enzo Le Fée makes Sunderland switch permanent

In other news, Sunderland confirmed the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fée earlier this week.

Sunderland have now completed the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fée after their promotion to the Premier League triggered an obligation-to-buy clause included in his initial loan deal from January. Though the transfer window has temporarily opened this week to accommodate clubs participating in the Club World Cup, Le Fée’s transfer will officially go through when the summer window opens fully on July 1st.

The French midfielder has signed a four-year contract running until the summer of 2029. The total fee could rise to €23million if all performance-related clauses are met – a figure that would make Le Fée Sunderland’s record signing, surpassing the previous high set by the acquisition of Didier Ndong, also from Lorient.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “With Enzo, we knew we were bringing in a top-level player capable of influencing the biggest moments – the kind that decide games and shape seasons. He’s played a major role in our success, and we’re thrilled he’s committed to joining us permanently for our Premier League journey. More than anything, he’s been a real team player. After our Play-Off Final win, I think everyone saw just how much this club means to him.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland nearing double contract boost as highly-rated duo close in on new deals under Kristjaan Speakman