Sunderland chief reacts as academy duo commit future to the club with first pro deals

Sunderland have announced a significant contract boost as two talented academy products sign up

Sunderland have confirmed that Jaydon Jones and Jack Whittaker have signed their first professional deals with the club.

The pair have enjoyed hugely promising campaigns at academy level and have now taken the next step in their development at the club. Jones, younger brother of first-team squad member Harrison, is an 18-year-old midfielder who played regularly above his age group last season. Jones made 20 appearances for the U21s last season, scoring three goals.

Also 18, Whittaker is an attacking midfielder who featured regularly across the U18 and U21s groups last season, and who has on occasions been called up to train with the senior group. Academy boss Rob Nicholls said the pair were progressing quickly and praised their consistent work ethic.

As revealed by The Echo earlier this summer, the pair were keen to extend their stay at the club and take their next steps in the game on Wearside.

“Jaydon and Jack have both made real strides in their development and shown they can impact games consistently,” Nicholls said.

“They each bring different strengths but share a strong work ethic and technical quality. We’re excited to support their next steps in the professional environment."

The pair were two of four players to be offered their first professional contracts this summer, alongside goalkeeper Ben Metcalf and defender Ben Kindon. The club have also offered new terms to Ethan Moore and Timur Tutierov, with more announcements expected to follow.

The latest Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland are expecting more transfer boosts at senior level this week. The club are in the final stages of concluding a deal for Reinildo Mandava, who is a free agent of leaving Atletico Madrid. The Black Cats are also now close to concluding a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsdine Talbi. The 20-year-old is on his way to Wearside for a medical and to conclude the formalities of his switch.

The club are continuing to pursue a number of further deals, with Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic and Sassuolo winger Armand Lauriente known to be targets.