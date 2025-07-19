Sevilla poke fun at Newcastle with Sam Fender jibe in tweet during the Sunderland pre-season clash in Portugal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans were quick to spot a tongue-in-cheek dig aimed at their bitter rivals Newcastle United in a tweet from Sevilla FC’s official English-language account – and it’s fair to say it went down a treat on Wearside.

During the Black Cats’ pre-season friendly against the Spanish side in the Algarve, Sevilla posted a photo of their manager Matías Almeyda on the bench alongside a caption clearly inspired by a popular Sunderland terrace chant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His name is Matías Almeyda, he hates Sam Fender,” the tweet read – a cheeky nod to the chant Sunderland fans sing about young forward Eliezer Mayenda, who’s affectionately declared to “hate Sam Fender” in a playful swipe at the Newcastle-supporting musician.

While obviously tongue-in-cheek, the post from Sevilla’s admin playfully repurposed the line and tapped into the North East’s fierce football rivalry – a move that was met with plenty of love from Sunderland supporters online during the fixture.

Another, tongue-in-cheek moment you might have missed in the build-up to kick-off again came courtesy of Sevilla’s social media team, who couldn’t resist a cheeky reference to Sunderland’s past.

Just hours before the game in the Algarve, Sevilla’s English-language X (formerly Twitter) account posted a clip with the caption “Time to get the atmosphere building.” But it wasn’t just any motivational hype video – it featured a now-iconic clip from Sunderland ’Til I Die, showing former co-owner Charlie Methven’s infamous “atmosphere” speech from the club’s Netflix docu-series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video, originally a behind-the-scenes moment from Black Cat House, went viral when the show first aired – and Sevilla’s timely repost brought it back into the spotlight with a playful dig ahead of the pre-season clash. The post racked up plenty of views and plenty of amused replies from fans on both sides.

What team news was there ahead of Sunderland vs Sevilla?

Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra and Noah Sadiki were all been named in Régis Le Bris's starting XI to face Sevilla, giving fans their first opportunity to see the new arrivals in action. Habib Diarra was also named in the starting XI, set to play alongside Sadiki and behind Enzo Le Fée.

Sunderland's starting XI for the first half was as follows: Simon Moore; Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins; Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fee; Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Eliezer Mayenda. Sunderland then changed their entire team in the second half.

Le Bris said earlier this week that he will likely change his entire XI for the second half, meaning the vast majority of the travelling squad will get minutes: "It's a bit too early [still] to think about the performance of the squad. We are working still a bit on individuals and their connections, but I think every team will have its own dynamic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probably we will go for 45 for one squad, then 45 again for another. We know that the connections are not always going to be the best we could create, so from the perspective of the result I don't think it will be the best output. But for the way they will work together and the objectives they have on the pitch will be our main focus.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“After that will be the final result. We are trying to bring in new concepts, bring everyone on board with our game model, and get them [right] from a physical perspective. They need time and we need time and they need support and to enjoy playing their football."

Romaine Mundle was absent as expected, having picked up an injury in training this week. The full extent of the injury is not yet known and an update is expected in the coming days, but the winger is expected to be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris outlines Sunderland's Ahmed Abdullahi plan after encouraging South Shields cameo