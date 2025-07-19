Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle confirms injury setback in emotional 97-word message

Romaine Mundle has confirmed that he has had surgery after picking up an injury this week

Romaine Mundle has confirmed that he has had surgery after picking up an injury during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The Sunderland winger left the camp earlier this week to undergo the operation and says he is ‘devastated’ by the latest setback. However, the 22-year-old says the surgery was a success and that he will be back better physically in the long run.

Mundle is now facing a spell on the sidelines and is a major doubt for the new season. He said it had been a difficult few days but that it is only a ‘minor setback’.

Mundle wrote the following on his instagram page on Saturday evening: “Devastated to be here writing this message and words can’t fully describe the emotions attached to this setback. Sometimes it’s hard to find the positives in situations like these but without a doubt I’ll be back better physically. Surgery was a success and the road to recovery begins now. Although it has been a difficult period for me over the last few days, this is only a minor setback and I will be back better than before. Lastly I just want to thank Rowena Johnson, Ernest Schilders, my teammates and staff for their unwavering support and dedication."

Sunderland transfer latest as deal number seven nears

Sunderland are now closing in on their seventh signing of the summer transfer window, with a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté close. The Black Cats have agreed a £17.5 fee with the Serie A side, and have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the player.

There was some hope that Laurienté would be able to join his team mates in Portugal this weekend and watch Saturday night's friendly against Sevilla, though that depends on his medical. Sunderland are continuing to work to strengthen their squad for the new Premier League season, though an ambitious deal to sign Granit Xhaka looks increasingly unlikely. Bayer Leverkusen are reluctant to sell the influential midfielder, who still has three years left on his contract. Reports from Germany on Saturday say that the midfielder himself is now leaning towards staying at the club, with additional interest from Turkey.

The club remain to keen to strengthen in defence and particularly at centre half, with Bologna's Jhon Lucumí and Lille Bafodé Diakité potential targets.

