Sunderland return to action when they face Sevilla at Estádio Algarve on Saturday night.
It’s the first of two games in Portugal for the Black Cats, who also face Sporting Lisbon on Monday night. We’ll be bringing you live updates from the ground, starting with the team news around an hour from kick off. You can follow all the action as it happens in our live blog below.
A reminder of the Sunderland squad
O'Nien, Alese, Mundle, Cirkin and Hjelde have all been ruled out for this game.
As previously mentioned, O’Nien, Alese, Mundle, Cirkin and Hjelde have all been ruled out for this game.
Reinildo will link up with the group later in the trip after being granted some extra time off due to Atletico Madrid’s involvement in the Club World Cup:
Goalkeepers: Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Matty Young
Defenders: Trai Hume, Tom Lavery, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Jenson Jones, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Reinildo, Leo Hjelde, Niall Huggins, Zak Johnson, Nectar Triantis, Jenson Seelt
Midfielders: Milan Aleksic, Alan Browne, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Patrick Roberts, Harrison Jones, Enzo Le Fée
Forwards: Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda, Timur Tutierov, Trey Ogunsuyi, Ahmed Abdullahi, Simon Adingra, Romaine Mundle, Chemsdine Talbi
The other Sunderland team news for tonight
Luke O’Nien, Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde will all be absent as they recover form injuries, which have already ruled them out of the first three games of the Premier League campaign.
We’re expecting three debuts, though, with Noah Sadiki, Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi all set to be involved.
Chris Rigg could also get some minutes after returning to full training this week.
An injury blow for Sunderland
The exciting news of Laurienté’s arrival has been somewhat offset by an injury setback for Romaine Mundle this week.
We’re not expecting him to be involved in either of these two games - and should get an update after the game tonight.
Armand Laurienté is expected to be in attendance tonight after Sunderland and Sassuolo agreed a £17.5 million fee for his transfer.
Laurienté has agreed a five-year deal and is in Portugal to undergo a medical and finalise the move.
If you want to know more about him, you can read my profile on his game and what he’ll bring to Wearside here
What to expect from the Sunderland team
Head coach Regis Le Bris has made clear he is prioritising minutes and integrating players for the time being, rather than focusing too much on the result.
So we’re expecting two different XIs for each half here, to give everyone a chance to impress and get up to speed.
Here’s what Le Bris said earlier this week:
It's a bit too early [still] to think about the performance of the squad.
We are working still a bit on individuals and their connections, but I think every team will have its own dynamic. Probably we will go for 45 for one squad, then 45 again for another. We know that the connections are not always going to be the best we could create, so from the perspective of the result I don't think it will be the best output. But for the way they will work together and the objectives they have on the pitch will be our main focus. After that will be the final result. We are trying to bring in new concepts, bring everyone on board with our game model, and get them [right] from a physical perspective. They need time and we need time and they need support and to enjoy playing their football.
