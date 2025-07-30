Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Fiorentina talent Pietro Comuzzo.

Sunderland will have to pay around £25.9 million to sign Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo this summer, according to reports.

The Italian centre-back impressed hugely over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, registering 33 appearances in Serie A and almost sealing a switch to eventual champions Napoli during the January transfer window.

Ultimately, however, the 20-year-old stayed put in Florence, and his performances have seemingly caught the eye of a number of other prospective suitors, with the likes of Manchester United and Nottingham Forest also understood to be monitoring his situation.

Earlier in the week, a report from TuttoMercatoWeb credited both clubs, as well as Sunderland, with an interest in the player - although at this stage it is suggested that no official offers have been tabled, and that Fiorentina would ideally prefer to retain the services of their promising asset for the time being.

What is the latest on Pietro Comuzzo’s transfer situation amid links with Sunderland, Man Utd, and Nottingham Forest?

A fresh update from La Repubblica claims that the race for Comuzzo’s signature could be about to ramp up, however. According to the Italian outlet, serious offers for the starlet could be tabled in the coming days, while a pre-season friendly between United and Fiorentina could provide an opportunity for Ruben Amorim’s men to open discussions over a possible deal.

RB Leipzig and AC Milan are also said to be keen, but it is understood that any successful bid for Comuzzo will likely have to be worth upwards of £25.9 million. For his part, the defender is said to be content at his boyhood club, and his under contract until 2029.

What has been said about Pietro Comuzzo amid Sunderland transfer links?

Speaking to the media earlier this month, new Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli made his position on Comuzzo clear. The former AC Milan boss is reportedly keen to maintain a lean but competitive squad this season, and made a point of praising the 6ft 1in defender’s mentality.

“Comuzzo? He’s a strong player,” Pioli said. “He’s here to compete for a place and be a starter. I don’t want too many players. I’d rather struggle for a game or two and let the young players play than have unhappy players. These things aren’t good for you. I want two players per position, more or less at the same level.”

Comuzzo echoed that ambition in his own recent comments to the Italian press, saying: “The first few hours have definitely been positive. The coach has some requests, and we’re trying to fulfil them… I still have a lot to learn from the older players, who can give me a lot. At the same time, I try to give what the older players give me.”

