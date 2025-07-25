Sunderland have been linked with Manchester United target Senne Lammens in recent weeks

Manchester United have had a loan bid rejected for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and could turn their attention to Sunderland transfer target Senne Lammens instead, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side are understood to be in the market for reinforcements between the sticks this summer, but according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, remain undecided on whether to pursue an experienced option or a promising talent with room to grow and develop at Old Trafford.

Writing on X, however, the renowned journalist suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions have tested the water with a temporary offer for World Cup winner Martinez, who is being touted a potential exit from Villa Park this summer.

For their part, Villa have blocked this initial approach, with Romano suggesting that United could now go in a different direction, and that Lammens remains “one of the main names” on their radar.

Sunderland were initially credited with an interest in Lammens - who is currently on the books at Royal Antwerp - by Belgian outlet GVA after missing out on Djordje Petrovic and Marcin Bulka earlier in the summer. The duo signed for Bournemouth and Saudi outfit Neom SC respectively.

What has Senne Lammens said about Manchester United transfer interest amid Sunderland links?

When asked whether he would be open to the idea of sealing a move to Old Trafford all the way back in February, Lammens told GVA: "Wow, [it's] hard to say. I've only played one full season at Antwerp.

"If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I'll have to think about it seriously. But if I'm the first 'keeper here for another year, that's no problem.

"The first time I heard it, I thought, 'Wow, a world team that follows you. That is special'. Of course, I was also spoken to about it a lot and when I made a save in training, it was, ‘United this, United that’. Funny, I would do it the other way around too. But you can't dwell on it for too long. They are still just rumours.

"Those top clubs have so many scouts and follow so many players. So it doesn't have to mean anything yet. It will only become clear in the summer whether anything comes of it.

"But of course it's only positive. Especially because it's the best competition in the world and my profile – my stature and way of playing – is similar to English football. You have to physically hold your own there and that suits me. You do follow the teams that follow you a little bit, but it's not like I'm watching entire matches. Summaries are enough."

