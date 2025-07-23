Senne Lammens has already addressed Man Utd transfer interest amid Sunderland links

Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been linked with Sunderland and their Premier League rivals in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported Sunderland and Manchester United transfer target Senne Lammens has already addressed rumours linking him with a prospective move to Old Trafford this summer, admitting that he is somewhat flattered by the speculation.

The Belgian goalkeeper has touted as a possible option for Regis Le Bris’ side after they missed out on both Marcin Bulka and Djordje Petrovic, who have recently signed for Saudi club Neom SC and Premier League outfit Bournemouth respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if Sunderland are to win the race for Lammens’ signature over the coming weeks, they may have to fend off notable interest from United. Indeed, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano took to X earlier in the week to reveal that Ruben Amorim’s men have already approached the 23-year-old’s current club, Royal Antwerp, to open preliminary discussions.

He said: “Understand Manchester United made initial contact to be informed on deal conditions for 23-year-old GK Senne Lammens. Royal Antwerp goalkeeper among main names on Man Utd list if they decide to go for new GK this summer.”

What has Senne Lammens said about Manchester United transfer interest amid Sunderland links?

When asked whether he would be open to the idea of sealing a move to Manchester all the way back in February, Lammens told GVA: "Wow, [it's] hard to say. I've only played one full season at Antwerp.

"If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I'll have to think about it seriously. But if I'm the first 'keeper here for another year, that's no problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first time I heard it, I thought, 'Wow, a world team that follows you. That is special'. Of course, I was also spoken to about it a lot and when I made a save in training, it was, ‘United this, United that’. Funny, I would do it the other way around too. But you can't dwell on it for too long. They are still just rumours.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"Those top clubs have so many scouts and follow so many players. So it doesn't have to mean anything yet. It will only become clear in the summer whether anything comes of it.

"But of course it's only positive. Especially because it's the best competition in the world and my profile – my stature and way of playing – is similar to English football. You have to physically hold your own there and that suits me. You do follow the teams that follow you a little bit, but it's not like I'm watching entire matches. Summaries are enough."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent times, the stopper has established himself as one of the most statistically impressive goalkeepers in Europe over the past year. He made 177 saves over the course of the 2024/25 campaign and prevented a staggering 16.47 expected goals – more than any other goalkeeper in world football last season, according to data shared by DataMB.

Your next Sunderland read: Granit Xhaka transfer twist: Erik ten Hag clashes with agent over Sunderland move in latest saga