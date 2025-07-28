Sunderland are among three Premier League clubs eyeing Italian youth international defender Pietro Comuzzo

Sunderland are one of several Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo, according to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 20-year-old centre-back is attracting interest from Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United – though no official offers have been tabled as yet. Fiorentina are not currently planning to sell, but Comuzzo’s emergence as one of Serie A’s brightest young defenders is not going unnoticed, particularly with Premier League clubs actively scouting for young, ball-playing centre-halves.

One of Serie A’s top U20 ball-winners

Comuzzo made 37 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina last season, including 33 in Serie A and 10 in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and is considered one of the most promising young defenders in Italy. According to DataMB, he ranked 4th among U20 centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues for possessions won (252) – behind only Cristhian Mosquera, Saba Goglichidze and Dean Huijsen.

He can play on either side of a back four or back three and has also covered at right-back. He is known for his strength in duels, aerial ability, tactical awareness and leadership – having captained Fiorentina’s U18 side before breaking through into the first team.

Fiorentina stance: 'He’s here to compete'

Speaking to the media earlier this month, new Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli made his position on Comuzzo clear. The former AC Milan boss is keen to maintain a lean but competitive squad and made a point of praising the 6ft 1in defender’s mentality.

“Comuzzo? He’s a strong player,” Pioli said. “He’s here to compete for a place and be a starter. I don’t want too many players. I’d rather struggle for a game or two and let the young players play than have unhappy players. These things aren’t good for you. I want two players per position, more or less at the same level.”

Comuzzo echoed that ambition in his own recent comments to the Italian press, saying: “The first few hours have definitely been positive. The coach has some requests, and we’re trying to fulfil them… I still have a lot to learn from the older players, who can give me a lot. At the same time, I try to give what the older players give me.”

International recognition and personal resilience

The Friuli-born defender has been capped at U17, U18 and U20 level by Italy and was included in Luciano Spalletti’s extended senior squad last November for Nations League fixtures. His reputation continues to grow after a season that saw him make his Serie A debut in a win over Napoli and start in Fiorentina’s European campaign.

Sunderland monitoring carefully

Sunderland are understood to be seeking long-term central defensive depth and are actively assessing elite-level defenders across Europe. Comuzzo fits their age profile and tactical model, particularly with his strong metrics and adaptability.

The Black Cats would likely need to act fast and decisively if they are to steal a march on Premier League rivals – particularly Manchester United, who are also weighing up reinforcements in the same area of the pitch. It must also be noted that Sunderland are being linked with several other defenders at the moment.