Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Granit Xhaka is a signing that gives Sunderland a chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Swiss midfielder was unveiled as a Black Cats player on Wednesday morning after a deal was struck with Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the week. In total, Xhaka is expected to cost Sunderland around £17.3 million.

His arrival marks the latest in an ever-growing list of ambitious acquisitions from the Black Cat this summer, and Merson - who is a close follower of Xhaka’s former club Arsenal - is of the belief that the 32-year-old can prove to be a real difference-maker on Wearside.

What has Paul Merson said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

Speaking in a video posted to his personal X account, the pundit said: “What a signing for Sunderland, Xhaka. What a signing. Not going to say they're going to stay up because I think it's still going to be a major struggle but it gives them the slightest chance.

“Really surprised - this is no disrespect to Sunderland - no one else is coming for him because he's a top midfield player. I know he's a couple of years older than when he was at Arsenal but he was a top player and he will give them experience and he will give them the slightest chance of staying up, the Mackems. But what a signing, Xhaka, what a signing.”

What else has been said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

Addressing the arrival of the Swiss international, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We’re delighted to welcome Granit and his family to Sunderland. His arrival is a significant endorsement of our ambition and our desire to build a team our supporters can be proud of in the Premier League. His accomplishments and quality need little introduction – he’s a player of the highest calibre on and off the field, who we feel is the perfect match to the profile required in our team. We look forward to helping him settle on Wearside and are excited to see the impact he can make on the field and within our dressing room.”

Xhaka himself said: “I’m very proud to be here. When I spoke to the club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have. It’s exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling. We are back to where this club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel that I’m ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well. We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don’t think this will be a big problem. It’s been a long time to wait, but I’m here now and I’m looking forward to it.”

