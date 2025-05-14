Sunderland saw off Coventry City in a dramatic fashion on Tuesday evening to book their place at Wembley.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s dramatic play-off semi-final victory over Coventry City, suggesting that the Sky Blues were “bang unlucky” to miss out on a trip to Wembley.

The Black Cats sealed a dramatic aggregate win courtesy of a last gasp extra time winner from Dan Ballard, and will now face off against Sheffield United in the capital later this month.

But while Merson has not ruled out the prospect of Regis Le Bris’ side securing a long-awaited return to the Premier League, he has argued that they were fortunate to make it through a tense semi-final encounter.

What did Paul Merson say about Sunderland after dramatic victory over Coventry City?

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Merson said: “I was fortunate enough, when I was in the Championship, I got promoted with Portsmouth and Middlesbrough. But if there's a way to go up, at the start of the season everybody always says, if there's a way of going up, it's winning the play-off final - but you're never assured of winning that, so you want to go up in the first two.

“You've got to feel sorry for Coventry. I thought Coventry were by far the better team in the tie, and they've ended up going out. So, that's football. That is football at the highest level.”

Asked if Sunderland could go all the way and seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League later this month, Merson added: “You've got to be in it to win it. I think the last time these two [Sunderland and Sheffield United] played each other was New Year's Day. So, that was a long time ago. It wasn't like they played each other in the league, Sheffield United and Sunderland, in March or April. I think it was all the way back in January they played against each other.

“It's a one-off game. Whoever holds their nerve - they're playing at Wembley in one of the biggest games they'll ever play in their football career - and it's whoever holds their nerve. I've been to Wembley a few times and I remember playing in the League Cup final and getting Man of the Match. Turning up in the FA Cup final a month, two months later, the nerves just completely took over. Completely took over. So, it's whoever holds their nerve. Whoever holds their nerve will come out on top. Forget about how many points it was at the end of the season, it's all about a one-off game. One-off in the biggest game they'll probably ever play in, these two teams.”

What did Paul Merson say about Coventry City and Frank Lampard?

Turning his attention to Coventry boss Frank Lampard, he added: “I think he's done a great job, I really do. I think he's done a great job. These opportunities don't come along too often. It's such a hard league, the Championship... That's the problem. It's difficult to get out of this league. You've got to try and get out when you can. This is a big opportunity. I thought they were bang unlucky. I thought they were by far the better team. You've got to brush yourself down and start again come July.”

What has Paul Merson said about Sheffield United?

Addressing the quality of Sunderland’s play-off final opponents Sheffield United, the pundit continued: “Some people get caught in between where they're not good enough for the Premier League but they're miles too good for the Championship. You can get caught in that sort of situation. These are a good Championship team. They've been bang unlucky this season. They're in the top one, two, three for long, long periods of time. I think the biggest result they had was that missed out on promotion. Not really early but early enough to recover to get themselves ready for the play-offs.

“If they'd have got done on the last day of the season, I'd have worried about Sheffield United because it was a couple of weeks before they got themselves together. These are a good team. They're a good Championship team. Will they do anything if they get promoted? We won't know until they're in it again. I'd make them the team to beat in the play-off final. Watching the league so far and watching the play-off semi-finals, Sheffield United will take a lot of beating.”

