Sunderland captain Dan Neil delivered an in-depth interview following the Black Cats’ play-off victory on Tuesday night

Sunderland captain Dan Neil has hailed the club’s supporters after a dramatic play-off semi-final win over Coventry City, describing the pre-match atmosphere as something he’s only ever seen before at the likes of Liverpool.

Speaking after the 3-2 aggregate victory at the Stadium of Light, sealed by a last-minute header from Dan Ballard, Neil admitted he was blown away by the sheer intensity and passion shown by Sunderland fans, both outside the ground and during the game itself.

“I knew it was going to be manic in the ground. I knew it was going to be a sell-out. That didn’t surprise me,” Neil said. “Travelling into the ground was unbelievable. I’ve never experienced that before. I’ve seen it on TV with Liverpool and other clubs, but to live it was just one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Asked if Ballard’s winner was the best he had ever felt during a game, Neil added: “Yeah, it was. I didn't know where to run when we scored. I started cramping up in the crowd when I jumped over the boards. This is what you play football for and dream of growing up as a kid. How much it means to everyone associated with the club, the fans, the staff, for that to be the ending, it's just incredible.”

Dan Neil reflects on character of Sunderland’s squad after late win

It was a night to remember on Wearside, with more than 46,000 supporters packed into the Stadium of Light for the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final. The roar was deafening from the first whistle to the last, and Neil, a boyhood Sunderland fan, was at the heart of it all as the Black Cats managed to book their place at Wembley.

“I think that just shows the character of the squad,” he added on the late win. “The motto is quite fitting, Til The End, and we certainly kept going til the end. The last 15 minutes of extra time was outstanding. We were fatigued mentally as well as physically but took the game by the scruff of the neck again. And big Dan Ballard popped up with a special moment.

“The belief we had in possession maybe took a slight hit over the last few games of the season. We know from the previous games at Coventry they press really well and didn't want to give anything stupid away. But the last 15 minutes we just said let's just go for it, get on the ball, make things happen, get the crowd behind us and we were excellent.

“We had to get to extra time because they had the momentum. Again, the character, a lot of teams could have folded. We got to extra time, where we were really good. The character of the squad, we've done it loads this season but this one tops the lot.”

Dan Neil discusses Coventry City game and sends classy message to Ben Wilson

“To score in the last minute when it looked like everything was against us,” Neil added. “It felt like we got wrote off before the two legs as well, which makes it even sweeter. It felt like after the result during the season at their place, the record playing Coventry, it felt like we'd been wrote off and that lit a fire in our belly. And I think you could see that over the two legs, how we worked for each other, how we were so disciplined, how we stuck to the game plan when the chips were down. That's what makes us an unbelievable squad.”

After spending several moments with former Sunderland player Ben Wilson, who played in goal for Coventry City, after the game, Neil said: “Ben is a lovely lad. I was speaking to him there and wished him all the best for next year. They're a very good team. They caused us problems over the two legs. I wish them the best for next year.”

