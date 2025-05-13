Sunderland snatched a 120th minute winner against Coventry City at Wembley

Dan Ballard admitted that he feared it wasn’t going to be Sunderland’s night before his dramatic winner in the dying moments at the Stadium of Light.

Ballard’s 120th-minutes header secured Sunderland’s place at Wembley to face Sheffield United just as penalties loomed. Sunderland struggled to produce their best performance and Ephron Mason-Clark’s goal brought Coventry level at the time.

“It's what dreams are made of,” Ballard said.

“The fans today were absolutely incredible. It was just feeling like it wasn't going to be our day. All the lads were desperate to give the lads something to celebrate. What a dramatic finale - stuff dreams are made of.

On his goal, Ballard admitted he didn’t get his timing quite right for the jump and that the celebrations that followed were something of blur.

He said: “Romaine got in the way and I got up too early! Then I can't remember what happened. It's some feeling.”