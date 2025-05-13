'Iconic': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as 'colossus' earns ten in Coventry win - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 13th May 2025, 22:48 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 23:53 BST

Sunderland have won the Championship play-off semi final against Coventry City

Sunderland have booked their place at Wembley aftyer a stunning finish at the Stadium of Light.

Dan Ballard’s 120th minute header secured the win after Ephron Mason-Clark’s goal took the tie to extra time. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats players...

His handling and distribution was good. Little he could do about the goal from Mason-Clark. 6

1. Anthony Patterson

His handling and distribution was good. Little he could do about the goal from Mason-Clark. 6 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith

Couldn't stop the finish from Mason-Clark but produced a decent defensive performance in the main. Got forward well late on and that proved key. 7

2. Trai Hume

Couldn’t stop the finish from Mason-Clark but produced a decent defensive performance in the main. Got forward well late on and that proved key. 7 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith

Put in a massive shift over the course of 120 minutes. Coventry offered so much threat from the right but he did his best to stand firm in the main. 6

3. Dennis Cirkin

Put in a massive shift over the course of 120 minutes. Coventry offered so much threat from the right but he did his best to stand firm in the main. 6 | Phil Smith

An excellent defensive display. His partnership with Ballard has been the bedrock of Sunderland's win over two legs. Handled Wright really well when he needed to. 9

4. Luke O'Nien

An excellent defensive display. His partnership with Ballard has been the bedrock of Sunderland’s win over two legs. Handled Wright really well when he needed to. 9 | Phil Smith

