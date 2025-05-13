Sunderland have booked their place at Wembley aftyer a stunning finish at the Stadium of Light.
Dan Ballard’s 120th minute header secured the win after Ephron Mason-Clark’s goal took the tie to extra time. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats players...
1. Anthony Patterson
His handling and distribution was good. Little he could do about the goal from Mason-Clark. 6
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
2. Trai Hume
Couldn’t stop the finish from Mason-Clark but produced a decent defensive performance in the main. Got forward well late on and that proved key. 7
| Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
3. Dennis Cirkin
Put in a massive shift over the course of 120 minutes. Coventry offered so much threat from the right but he did his best to stand firm in the main. 6
| Phil Smith
4. Luke O'Nien
An excellent defensive display. His partnership with Ballard has been the bedrock of Sunderland’s win over two legs. Handled Wright really well when he needed to. 9
| Phil Smith