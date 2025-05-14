Sunderland and Coventry City have broken a three-year EFL attendance record during the play-offs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and Coventry City have officially set a new EFL record for the highest-attended two-legged play-off semi-final, breaking a mark that had stood for three years.

The combined attendance across both legs of their Championship semi-final reached a remarkable 77,923, surpassing the previous record of 77,729 set in 2021 when Sunderland faced Sheffield Wednesday. The first leg at Coventry’s CBS Arena drew 31,293 fans, while the decisive second leg at the Stadium of Light was played in front of a packed crowd of 46,630, pushing the total beyond the previous benchmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The achievement highlights the passionate support behind both clubs, with Sunderland in particular once again demonstrating their drawing power at home. With a Wembley final now on the horizon, the Black Cats are expected to take another huge following to the capital as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Sunderland's average home attendance is the highest in the EFL, with over 40,000 supporters regularly filling the Stadium of Light week after week. This remarkable figure speaks to the willingness of fans to turn out in their thousands despite the club's absence from the Premier League.

What did Régis Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Régis Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd-minute goal against Coventry City.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat, and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through. "They went through difficult periods in this game, but they never gave up," Le Bris said. “So we can feel this energy even when it’s tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added. “It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

Your next Sunderland read: The 65 incredible photos of Sunderland fans welcoming team bus ahead of semi-final vs Coventry - gallery