The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Sunderland’s attempts to add a striker to their squad have led the Black Cats into a transfer battle with three of their Championship rivals.

The departure of winger Jack Clarke to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town may well have weakened Regis Le Bris’ attacking options - but the Black Cats moved quickly to replace the former Tottenham Hotspur man with Zenit Saint Petersburg’s versatile forward Wilson Isidor, who was presented to the Stadium of Light faithful ahead of Saturday’s impressive 1-0 win against Burnley.

However, there remains a determination to add an out-and-out striker to the Black Cats squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close at 11pm on Friday night. Leicester City star Tom Cannon is the latest frontman to be named as a possible target for Sunderland during the final days of the window - but the latest reports suggest the Republic of Ireland international will not come cheaply after the Foxes placed a £7m price tag on the former Everton striker.

Cannon joined Leicester in a £6m deal last summer and scored three goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions as the Foxes bounced back into the Premier League at the first time of asking last season. However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now claimed Sunderland and Luton Town are the latest clubs to shown an interest in Cannon - but both have been warned they will have to move quickly as Championship rivals Sheffield United are ‘determined’ to get a deal done and Stoke City have ‘the financial muscle’ to win the race for his services.

Sky Blues report Dutch giants interest in defender

Coventry City have reportedly signalled their intention to retain the services of Milan van Ewijk after Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven lodged an enquiry over a possible deal for the attacking full-back.

The Netherlands Under-21 international enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful first season with the Sky Blues after joining them in a £3m deal from Heerenveen last summer. Van Ewijk scored two goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances in all competition as Mark Robins’ side reached the FA Cup semi-final before an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat against Manchester United ended any thoughts of a shock final appearance against Premier League champions Manchester City.

PRAISE: From Coventry City defender Milan van Ewijk. | Getty Images

Van Ewijk has made an impressive start to the current season after scoring and providing an assist in Coventry’s 3-2 home win against Oxford United last weekend - and his performances have captured the attention of PSV, according to Voetbal International journalist Marco Timmer.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “PSV previously inquired in the window about Milan van Ewijk. That did not lead to concrete interest, as the status was this weekend. The status from Coventry was also that they did not want to let Van Ewijk go so late in the window.”