Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland midfielder made the move to Bolton Wanderers earlier this summer...

Sunderland man Jay Matete says it was a ‘no brainer’ to join Bolton Wanderers on loan during the summer transfer window.

Matete joined League One side Bolton Wanderers on loan ahead of the 2024-25 EFL campaign. The 23-year-old was due to spend the second half of last season in the third tier with Oxford United after completing a January switch, but returned to Wearside early after making just six league appearances for The U’s following a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matete also spent large parts of 2023 on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a separate knee issue but says he now wants to kick on at Bolton Wanderers on League One after his injury issues at Sunderland and Oxford United

“Obviously, I want to kick on now,” Matete said. “I had my injury struggles last year but I have been given an opportunity to come and prove myself at a big club like Bolton. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Matete has made four appearances for the Whites so far since joining on loan from Sunderland, including a start against Mansfield in the Carabao Cup first round and looks likely to start again in the same competition against Shrewsbury Town.

“That is what comes with playing for a big club like Bolton, you are expected to win every game,” Matete added on playing for Bolton. “We have to take the pressure, thrive off it and not shy away. We are looking forward to the week coming up.

“(Shrewsbury) is an opportunity for us boys who maybe haven’t got the number of minutes we want to impress the gaffer and show what we can do. We are looking forward to it.”