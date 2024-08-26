Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland transfer news from around the web ahead of this week’s deadline

As the transfer window enters its final throes, Sunderland are being linked with Enzo Bardeli alongside two attackers.

Earlier in the window, Foot Mercato stated Sunderland, Real Valladolid, Lecce, Metz, AZ Alkmaar, Atlanta and an unnamed German and Ligue 1 club had all been tracking the 23-year-old.

According to a new story from La Voix Des Sports, FC Metz opened discussions with Bardeli's entourage regarding a move to the club. They also add that Sunderland are still monitoring the situation alongside three Dutch clubs. La Voix Des Sports has indicated that Bardeli could extend his contract in the coming weeks with his current club Dunkerque.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is thought to still be keen on attacking pair Alexandre Menday and Roko Simic. The Black Cats want more attacking reinforcements before the end of the window with Mendy and Simic heavily linked with moves to Wearside before the window ends.

Caen centre forward Mendy has been linked with a move to Wearside for several weeks now, and has made no secret of his desire to leave his current club this summer. Earlier in the week, Mendy’s agent gave a statement to French outlet Foot Mercato in which he openly claimed that the 30-year-old is still actively seeking a switch to the Stadium of Light in the coming days. Mendy then delivered another interview of his own last week reiterating his desire to join Sunderland.

Mendy’s agent said last week: “He said: "Alex is still determined to join Sunderland, there are about ten days left, we will not give up, our determination is intact. We remain positive and we are counting on the new management [of Caen] to unblock this situation."

Red Bull Salzburg striker Simic has one year left on his contract at the club and is expected to make a move before the end of the summer window. Simic is said to be bound for Wearside where he will join subject to a medical and final talks, though club sources have suggested that a deal is not that advanced at this stage.

Sunderland are also expected to sanction several departures with Régis Le Bris confirming that Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche could leave.