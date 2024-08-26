Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has delivered his verdict on Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg

Burnley boss Scott Parker was “impressed” Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg last weekend.

The Black Cats defeated the Clarets in the Championship at the Stadium of Light 1-0 on Saturday with Romaine Mundle netting the only goal of the game. 17-year-old Chris Rigg started in the number ten position with midfield colleagues Jobe and Dan Neil playing slightly deeper.

“Very good player, young player,” Parker said when asked about Rigg after Sunderland vs Burnley. “We've done very well and started the season very well. So, really impressed. Young team, a dynamic team as well. So, yeah, I was really impressed.”

Parker admitted his Burnley side had been second-best against Sunderland on Saturday as the Black Cats dominated the first half and took a deserved lead. Burnley’s head coach, though, was quick to praise Régis Le Bris’ team further.

"I think we're disappointed with the result, we came here today to get a result first and foremost," Parker said. "We were playing against a very good side with the same record as us coming into it. I just think for large parts we lacked a little something today, in both phases of the game.

“We didn't really create. We knew what the place would be like here, that it'd be rocking and we struggled with that early days. When we did get control, we just lacked an intensity about us. We weren’t the team I want us to be, we lacked aggression.

"We never really competed in certain moments and didn't really exert any pressure on Sunderland who to be fair, did very well. "They're a good side. We just lacked something. It's been a tough week and we had to make changes, which was probably a factor.

“We struggled a little bit with the depth of our squad today, it was difficult to make changes and force the game. That's just where we are at this moment in time, we tried to change things at the end of the game and it didn't work. We stayed in the game but deep down I didn’t feel we were causing them real problems.”