The Sunderland loanee has picked up an injury while on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in League One

Sunderland’s former Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has sustained an injury while on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.

Bishop joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the 2024-25 season earlier this summer having made the move to Sunderland 12 months ago. The goalkeeper made just one league appearance for the Black Cats’ last campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

Bishop has two years left on his Sunderland deal but missed Wycombe’s game against Rotherham United after picking up an injury. The Chairboys won 2-0 in League One against the Millers with Bishop dropping out of the squad.

On social media after the game, Bishop said: “A great result today and delighted for the group. Gutted more than anything that I’ll be missing a period of time through injury! Something picked up in the first half last week, operation to fix it and on the mend now! Hopefully, see you all soon.”