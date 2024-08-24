Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former West Ham striker was linked with Sunderland earlier in the summer...

Former Sunderland target Divin Mubama has concluded a switch to Manchester City after leaving West Ham.

The striker was heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light earlier in the window after rejecting the Hammers’ offer of a new deal in London. West Brom were also credited with an interest in the forward while clubs in France are also said to have been keen on the highly-rated youngster.

However, Mubama has now signed for Premier League champions Manchester City with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealing that the player has now penned a deal with Pep Guardiola’s side. Romano also reports that City will pay £1.2million to West Ham in compensation after the London club’s crucial role in the player’s early development.

Sunderland continue to be linked with deals for Alexandre Mendy and Roko Simic after the signing of Wilson Isidor earlier this week with Jack Clarke now an Ipswich Town player.