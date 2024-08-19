The mood could hardly have been more contrasting than the disappointment suffered on the final day of last season when the Owls claimed a deserved win over Sunderland to clinch survival. There would be no mistake this time as a brace from Eliezer Mayenda and a goal apiece from defensive duo Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien gave the Black Cats a 4-0 win and ensured they made it back-to-back wins in the first week of the Championship season.