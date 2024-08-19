The Stadium of Light experienced a stunning debut for the 2024/25 Championship season as Sunderland marked Regis Le Bris’ Wearside bow with an outstanding display in their impressive win over Sheffield Wednesday.
The mood could hardly have been more contrasting than the disappointment suffered on the final day of last season when the Owls claimed a deserved win over Sunderland to clinch survival. There would be no mistake this time as a brace from Eliezer Mayenda and a goal apiece from defensive duo Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien gave the Black Cats a 4-0 win and ensured they made it back-to-back wins in the first week of the Championship season.
Over 40,000 supporters made their way to the Stadium of Light for one of the biggest attendances in English football across the weekend - but how did it compare to the Black Cats rivals across the second tier?
