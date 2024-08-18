Chris Rigg started his first league start of the season at the Stadium of Light on Sunday as the Black Cats raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time after goals from Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O’Nien. Mayenda then netted his second and Sunderland’s fourth seconds into the second half.

Regis Le Bris made one change to his Sunderland team to face Sheffield Wednesday, with Rigg replacing Alan Browne. The Irishman misses out due to a muscle injury but it’s understood that the problem is not serious and is unlikely to keep him sidelined for a significant period. At this stage, he’s expected to be fit to face Burnley at the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the say as the Black Cats tasted victory against the Owls...

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the Championship. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

