Danny Rohl.

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sunderland’s rivals

Sunderland won 2-0 away at Cardiff City on the opening day of the new 2024/25 Championship season. They were beaten 2-0 away at fellow second tier outfit Preston North End last time out at Deepdale in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Next up for the Black Cats is a league home clash against Sheffield Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division…

Triple deal at Hull City

Hull City have signed striker Mason Burstow from Chelsea on a permanent basis following his loan spell at Sunderland last term. The 21-year-old, who has been at Charlton Athletic in the past, scored one goal in 20 games for the Black Cats.

He has now linked up with the Tigers on a four-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that. The England youth international has said his time in the North East was a ‘learning curve’: “It’s a big accomplishment for myself. I’m really excited to be here. There’s a real homely feel about the club, with big aspirations, and I’m excited to be a part of it. There’s a real project here. The new manager has got a way of playing that is really bright, really attacking and positive.

“I play through the middle and always try to be a threat in the box. I can link play, hold it up and run in behind. Hopefully, there are different avenues the manager can use me. Sunderland was a learning curve but hopefully Hull is the place I can kick on and make a statement for myself.”

Hull have also snapped up defender Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic and midfielder Oscar Zambrano on loan from L.D.U Quito. They finished 7th in the table in the last campaign and were three points off the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday eye midfielder

Sunderland’s upcoming opponents Sheffield Wednesday will ‘consider’ a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine between now and the end of the transfer window, according to The Star. The 20-year-old played for Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before moving down to London in 2020.

Devine has since played twice for Spurs’ first-team and has been loaned out in the past to Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle. The Owls could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their squad as they look to continue their momentum under Danny Rohl.

Stoke City land new face

Stoke City have secured the addition of midfielder Andy Moran on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He spent time with fellow second tier outfit Blackburn Rovers last term.

The 20-year-old moved over to England back in 2020. Following his switch, the Potters’ Sporting Director Jonathan Walters has said: “Andrew is a young player with a bright future high up in the game, and someone we believe is ready to make an impact in the Championship this season.

“He is the kind of player that will get our supporters off their seats – an intelligent, creative player with an eye for goal and his work-rate is phenomenal. He’s highly rated by Brighton and the experience he gained from his first loan in the Championship last season will stand him in good stead to hit the ground running this time around. I’m delighted to bring him in and welcome him to the Stoke City family.”