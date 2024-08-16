Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as a former Sunderland midfielder finds a new club.

Former Sunderland midfielder Bradley Dack has been told he can help Gillingham ‘achieve all they want to do’ after completing a move back to the League Two club.

The 30-year-old began his professional career with the Gills in 2012 and made over 150 appearances before joining Blackburn Rovers during the summer of 2017 in a deal believed to be worth around £750,000. After a successful six-year stay at Ewood Park, Dack was reunited with former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at Sunderland last summer after penning a one-year deal on Wearside. However, after making just 16 appearances for the Black Cats, Dack was released earlier this summer and has now put pen to paper on a deal to return to Gillingham.

Gills manager Mark Bonner was delighted to complete the signing and believes the experienced midfielder can play a significant role in helping carry out his future plans over the coming months.

He told the Gills website: "He is a player with real pedigree and is really well known to supporters here. There is a romance about the signing which is nice, but the reason for doing it is because he can help us win Football matches. When he is fit and available he gives one hell of an option. Hopefully he can help us achieve what we all want to do."

After completing a return to the club, Dack said: "I can't wait to get going to be honest. It's nice to be back, I feel like my body is in the right place. I just need to get match fit, I want to score goals and affect Football matches."

Leeds exit ‘blocked’ as Rutter deal closes

Leeds United have reportedly told forward Wilfried Gnonto he will not be allowed to leave Elland Road this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites have endured a challenging summer in the transfer market after their failure to secure an immediate return to the Premier League left them with a financial shortfall that was always likely to be filled with player sales. The Elland Road hierarchy begrudgingly allowed academy product Archie Gray to join Tottenham Hotspur in a £35m move after a decision they described as heartbreaking. Influential forward Crysencio Summerville has joined West Ham United in a deal worth over £26m and he is set to be followed out of the for by Georginio Rutter after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered a reported £40m release clause in his contract.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto (second right) celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

However, it seems likely Italy international Gnonto will remain part of Daniel Farke’s squad after GiveMeSport revealed the Whites boss was ‘fearful their promotion bid would be derailed’ if the likes of Everton and several clubs across Europe were said to have shown an interest in the talented forward throughout the summer. The report claims Farke is wary of allowing Gnonto to leave the club as it would leave him short of creativity in his attacking options and Leeds will ‘resist the temptation’ of authorising Gnonto’s departure over the final fortnight of the transfer window.