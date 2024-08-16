Sunderland’s attempts to sign a striker have been well-documented this summer. As the Black Cats enter the final fortnight of the transfer window, the only attacking reinforcement they have secured comes in the form of out-and-out winger Ian Poveda, and Regis Le Bris has started the new campaign with just Eliezar Mayenda, Nazariy Rusyn, and Luis Hemir as his options through the middle.

Addressing the ongoing hunt for a goalscorer during a press conference on Friday, the Frenchman said: “Nothing is close at the moment. We are working really hard, we’re in discussions with many players in and out. We are confident, this market is very difficult, the process is complex but I think we will succeed maybe in the next few days.”

He added: “We are working on it. It is not an easy market really because there are many, many teams are searching for this profile - a player who is able to score, to run in behind. It’s difficult but I think we will succeed. I know this market and it is difficult, we need to work hard and stay confident. We need to keep our consistency and our idea, and then you know that in the last second it can happen.”

To that end, several targets have already come - and in some cases - gone. Whether it be the experienced marksman that many supporters are crying out for, or promising Premier League starlets who would be more likely to join on loan, Sunderland have had several names linked in recent weeks, but so far to no avail.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at the centre forwards who have emerged as reported targets on Wearside of late to see which are still available and which are very much out of reach. Check out the full list below.

1 . Ike Ugbo A report from the Sheffield Star stated that Sunderland had 'edged in' on talks for the 25-year-old striker, but ultimately no agreement was reached with French outfit Troyes, and instead he returned to Sheffield Wednesday - where he spent part of last season on loan - on a permanent basis. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dane Scarlett The Tottenham forward was touted as a prospective target by Sports Illustrated, but sealed a loan switch to Oxford United shortly after being linked with the Black Cats. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Zan Vipotnik The Slovenian international was mentioned in relation to Sunderland by Planet Nogomet back in his home country, but instead joined Swansea City on a free transfer following Bordeaux's slump into bankruptcy. | Getty Images Photo Sales