Sunderland host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in a 12pm kick-off on Sunday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has hailed the high potential of Sunderland’s young squad and has admitted that he expects a “big atmosphere” when the two clubs meet at the Stadium of Light on Sunday lunchtime.

Both the Black Cats and Wednesday began their respective Championship campaigns with wins on the opening weekend, with the Owls following up their 4-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle with an eye-catching victory over Hull City in the EFL Cup in midweek. Attention now turns to Wearside, however, and Röhl - who led his side to a 2-0 win on their last visit to the North East - his bracing himself for a raucous reception at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, he said: “It will be a big atmosphere in the stadium. A lot of fans from both sides will be there. They won the first game in the league. They are looking forward to the first home game. I think the first home game of the season is always special.

“They have a good squad, high potential players. We felt this last season when we were there, it’s not an easy one. But of course, with two wins in our back we go there with a lot of self-confidence, and this is what I want to see from my team. [It is] very clear - stay in the match plan, do what we have to do, play men’s football, and be aggressive.

“We want to play our style, it doesn’t matter home or away. It’s more about what we do in a game, the game-management. This is a step we have to learn and we learn it more and more. We have a big opportunity again to take something there.”

When asked about what he expects from opposite number Regis Le Bris’ tactical approach heading into the weekend, Röhl responded: “It is a young team, high potential team - young exciting players there. We feel this from the style of football. The team will try to press in a little bit of a different way to us, but also to try and press high, more man-to-man pressing all over the pitch.

“Then of course, [Wednesday will aim to] get players in the right areas looking at one against one situations - this is what I want to do. The good thing at the moment is that my focus is on my team. If we play with our intensity - we saw this now two times - we come good in the game, we can have a good start in the game, we are calm in the atmosphere in the stadium, and we are convinced to go there and believe that we can do it. My team is ready.”

Röhl also confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns to contend with, but will be without centre-back Akin Famewo and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for the trip to Sunderland.

He said: “Akin is back in training. Nath trained individually. All the other guys are available.” On Chalobah’s expected return date, he added: “It looks better and better day to day. It depends how quick he makes the last step, but it looks good. I think it will not take too long.”