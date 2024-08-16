Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been answering questions from supporters.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has explained his reasoning behind joining the club over the summer, describing the chance to take over in the dugout at the Stadium of Light as a “real opportunity”.

The Black Cats ended their long hunt for a permanent managerial appointment by unveiling the Frenchman at the end of June, and began their 2024/25 Championship campaign with an assured 2-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend.

Next up in the league is a potentially tricky clash against Sheffield Wednesday in Le Bris’ first outing at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, but before that, the Black Cats boss took some time to sit down with the club’s media team to answer a series of questions from supporters.

When asked why he wanted to manage Sunderland, Le Bris responded: “For me, it was a real opportunity, because I wanted to train in other countries, and especially in England. This opportunity to train here is, for me, an opportunity to grow and to understand a new football, to share with other people and to discover another country. It’s a great football club for me to do that.”

He added: “I like the energy of the club. I like the expectation of the fans. I like the identity, the whole identity, and the way the people are working together. It’s something that is not always easy to feel. I’ve had many experiences before and when it wasn’t the case it was very different. Here, I can feel this energy and it is a very nice atmosphere to work in.”