Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another long-term Sunderland striking target is closing in on a summer move elsewhere

A long-term Sunderland striker target is set to complete a surprise move to Manchester City.

Former West Ham United youngster Divin Mubama is a free agent and had been closely monitored by the Black Cats as his contract with the Premier League side wound down to a conclusion. Mubama was eager to play regular senior football, and felt that unlikely to happen at West Ham. A move this summer quickly became unlikely, with the 19-year-old initially expected to move abroad with teams from top tiers in Europe registering a strong interest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a surprise move, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed on Thursday night that Mubama would instead sign for the Premier League champions despite interest from Ligue 1 side Lyon and Portugese side Famalicão. It’s expected, however, that Mubama will head out on loan once the deal at City is agreed.

Sunderland’s search for striking reinforcements continue, with the club still determined to add an experienced striker to their ranks but struggling at this stage to get a deal over the line. Caen striker Alexandre Mendy remains a key target but no deal has yet been agreed with the French club, who were recently taken over by a consortium led by Kylian Mbappe. Head coach Regis Le Bris also confirmed earlier this week that the club were monitoring the Premier League loan market, which is expected to start moving more significantly now that the season is beginning for those clubs and their squads are starting to finalise. Le Bris has not ruled out multiple additions, but the pressure is on.