Sunderland's impressive Sheffield Wednesday ticket sales revealed ahead of Championship clash
Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.
The game marks the Black Cats’ first home clash at the Stadium of Light of the 2024-25 season after last weekend’s Championship opener away to Cardiff City followed by a trip to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.
Both of Sunderland’s two games so far this season have been selected for television coverage with the match against Sheffield Wednesday set to follow suit with an amended kick-off time of 12pm this coming Sunday so the game can be shown on Sky Sports.
Despite the television coverage, however, Sunderland fans have turned out in numbers already this season with the away end at Cardiff City sold out and 2,500 at Deepdale Stadium midweek.
Ahead of Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday, 35,793 tickets have been sold from 37,696 made available. Corporate sales and away fans are not included in the 35,793 total, meaning the final attendance at the Stadium of Light this weekend will be well over 40,000.
