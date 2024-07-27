Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer headlines this weekend for Sunderland’s rivals.

Sunderland have gotten stuck into their summer transfer business with both incomings and outgoings now registered. The Black Cats are hoping to massively improve on last season’s result, having finished 16th in the Championship table with 56 points, level with both Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers, but ahead on goal difference.

With new manager Régis Le Bris at the hilt, what can Sunderland produce this coming season? As they continue to navigate their way through the summer window, we’ve also taken a look at what their rivals have been up to. In what promises to be another competitive Championship season, here’s a roundup of the latest stories on the rumour mill.

Sheffield United eye Premier League defender

After dropping down to the Championship, the recently relegated Sheffield United are making moves as they target their way back up to the Premier League. The Blades are looking for a new right-back option, having sold Jayden Bogle to upcoming rivals Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, one of the targets on Sheffield United’s radar is Ki-Jana Hoever of Wolves. They are reportedly looking to bring the 22-year-old to Bramall Lane on loan for the upcoming season as they view him as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Bogle.

Hoever signed for Wolves in 2020 from Liverpool but he has struggled to cement his place in the squad at Molineux. The right-back spent all of last season on loan with Stoke City and contributed four goals and five assists in his 40 appearances. Hoever has not played a competitive match for Wolves since 2022 and after spending the last two seasons on loan, they could be open to facilitating another short-term move away while his future is decided.

Leeds prepare to receive second big after £30m rejection

Leeds United fell at the final hurdle in their mission to return to the Premier League last season. Despite their best efforts, Southampton snubbed the Whites of the last remaining space back into England’s top flight, forcing Leeds back to the drawing board ahead of the 2024/25 season.

As expected, a number of key players at Elland Road have been linked with exits and Georginio Rutter is one of them. The striker has been on a number of clubs’ radars lately and Leeds recently rejected a £30 million bid from Brighton. However, according to Football Insider, the Seagulls are ‘still keen’ on bringing Rutter to the Premier League.