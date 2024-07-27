Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regis Le Bris has named his squad for the friendly at Blackpool

Luis Hemir, Jewison Bennette and Jay Matete are with Sunderland's U21s this afternoon in an indication that they may not be part of Regis Le Bris' plans for the upcoming campaign.

All three travelled with the group to Spain for the club's pre-season training camp, with Hemir scoring a stunning winning goal in the second friendly against CD Eldense. All three face significant competition for places on Wearside in their respective positions, however, and their absence from Bloomfield Road suggests that a loan move might be the likely next step in the weeks ahead.

Le Bris is stepping up his preparations for the new campaign which is now just a fortnight away and his squad selection reflects that, with a strong side named to face Blackpool. Leo Hjelde is not named in the squad but has travelled with the group, while Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back problem.

Tommy Watson is with the U21s in Hartlepool but young defenders Joe Anderson and Zak Johnson are named in the squad. Timothee Pembele and Elliot Embleton were also not named in the senior squad, but are also not present at the Hartlepool friendly. Ian Poveda has not made the squad after joining the club this week, and so could debut at Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Trialist goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu is again with the senior goalkeepers for this game, although he has not been officially in the squad.

Sunderland AFC: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Browne; Roberts, Jobe, Clarke; Mayenda