Sunderland have signed former Leeds winger Ian Poveda on a three-year deal, with a club option of an additional year.

New Sunderland signing Ian Poveda has already played with some of his new Black Cats teammates - who have been discussing what the winger will offer at the Stadium of Light.

Poveda, 24, played for both Chelsea and Arsenal at youth level, before joining Manchester City aged 16. He then signed for Leeds in 2020, while representing Blackburn, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard was part of the same youth team as Poveda at Arsenal and told SAFC.com: “I’ve kept in touch with him since we played together in youth football. He’s a great guy and he helped make my early years at Arsenal really enjoyable. One of his best attributes is that he loves to get at defenders and is very direct. I know Sunderland fans are going to really enjoy his style of play and he’s going to get them on the edge of their seat. I’m really excited that he’s joined and that we’ll get the chance to play with each other again.”

Poveda has signed a three-year deal, with a club option of an extra year, at Sunderland, after his contract at Leeds expired in June. During his time at Elland Road, the winger played with both Leo Hjelde and Niall Huggins, who are excited to see what Poveda can offer on Wearside.

“He is a very exciting player,” Hjelde explained. “He is very good with the ball and loves to take people on. He is good in small spaces and tight areas and his work ethic is unbelievable. I first met him when he got injured when he was at Blackpool - and the work this guy puts in is second to none. He is always pushing himself and demanding more. He is a very hard-working player but he also has the technical ability to be a beautiful South American player so it is a really exciting addition to the group.”