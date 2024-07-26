Sunderland have made three new signings during this summer’s transfer window – with the club still looking to strengthen.

The Black Cats have added midfielder Alan Browne, winger Ian Poveda and goalkeeper Simon Moore to their squad on free transfers, while they are also looking to negotiate contracts with some of their key players.

Sunderland have agreed a first professional contract with teenager Chris Rigg, while defender Dan Ballard has signed a contract extension on Wearside. The Black Cats have also offered a new contract to Dan Neil, while other members of the squad are heading into the final year of their deals.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players and when their deals are set to expire:

1 . Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025 Embleton signed for Derby on loan last year but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The 25-year-old is back in training and part of pre-season.

2 . Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025 After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury in December and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.

3 . Luke O'Nien - Summer of 2026 O'Nien is heading into his seventh season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal last August, with a club option of a further year.