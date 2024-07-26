Dan Ballard has signed a new contract at Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Ballard has signed a new contract at Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Dan Ballard has signed a new contract at Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Where Sunderland contract breakthrough and new signing leaves squad as negotiations continue: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
When every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire as the club try to agree new deals.

Sunderland have made three new signings during this summer’s transfer window – with the club still looking to strengthen.

The Black Cats have added midfielder Alan Browne, winger Ian Poveda and goalkeeper Simon Moore to their squad on free transfers, while they are also looking to negotiate contracts with some of their key players.

Sunderland have agreed a first professional contract with teenager Chris Rigg, while defender Dan Ballard has signed a contract extension on Wearside. The Black Cats have also offered a new contract to Dan Neil, while other members of the squad are heading into the final year of their deals.

Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players and when their deals are set to expire:

Embleton signed for Derby on loan last year but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The 25-year-old is back in training and part of pre-season.

1. Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025

Embleton signed for Derby on loan last year but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The 25-year-old is back in training and part of pre-season.Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury in December and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.

2. Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025

After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury in December and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
O’Nien is heading into his seventh season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal last August, with a club option of a further year.

3. Luke O’Nien - Summer of 2026

O’Nien is heading into his seventh season at Sunderland and remains a key player for the club. The 29-year-old signed a new three-year deal last August, with a club option of a further year.Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during last summer’s transfer window. The 27-year-old then signed a new deal with the Black Cats in November, which will run until the summer of 2026, with a club option of an extra year.

4. Patrick Roberts - Summer of 2026

Sunderland turned down a late bid from Southampton for the winger during last summer’s transfer window. The 27-year-old then signed a new deal with the Black Cats in November, which will run until the summer of 2026, with a club option of an extra year.Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandIan PovedaDan Ballard