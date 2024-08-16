Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobe Bellingham has agreed a new long-term deal at Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham has handed Sunderland a major boost ahead of their first home game of the Championship season by putting pen to paper on a next, extended contract.

Bellingham has extended his deal for an additional season, crucially bringing an end to any speculation of a summer transfer exit. The 18-year-old had transfer interest from a number of top-tier clubs this summer, including Crystal Palace, but says he has ‘unfinished business’ at the Stadium of Light.

“I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland,” he said.

“I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a Club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans. I enjoy playing for Sunderland and I can’t wait to get back to the Stadium of Light this weekend.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that Bellingham had interest from other clubs this summer but said that the player had always made clear his desire to stay.

“Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters,” Speakman said.

“We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise. Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the Club is a big boost for us heading into our first home game.”